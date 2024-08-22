Review: EDINBURGH 2024: COLIN HOULT: COLIN, The Pleasance Courtyard

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hoult is a superb character comedian, well known for ‘star of stage and screen’ Anna Mann. He is an accomplished comedy script writer, former winner of the Writers' Guild Award for Comedy and is known for his excellent acting TV work on well-regarded shows.

Hoult explores his own naturally funny persona in this show about his namesake, his father also being called Colin. Although Hoult is not a fan of the name Colin, his appreciation for the stability and influence of his late father Big Col, brings him pride and honour.

He discusses his family background by exploring the influence of the relationships in his working-class family in Nottinghamshire in 1980’s and compares with middle-class family dynamics and behaviour, heaven forbid a cup of tea is spilled on furniture compared to outright and pointed remarks that he'd have expected at home.

Hoult delves into the meandering way he likes to structure his storytelling; directly related to his diagnosis of ADHD and explores the impact of his neurodiversity. This delivery method holds the show together, by slowly revealing the story whilst journeying along the many other thoughts.

He raises that disabilities were often mocked in the past, with blanket statements of “he’s not right” and therefore a generation of care givers may have rejected child emotional needs, instead of helping to level the Playing Field by providing help with the inequity of a child growing up with a disability. However, he doesn’t his ADHD as a superpower, more a hindrance of being easily distracted and therefore the necessity of reasonable adjustments is very real.

Photo Credit: Ed Moore Photography

Hoult happened to grow up living nearby a progressive mental health facility, but fear surrounding the hospital was prominent during his childhood, with insincere threats of being sent there for poor behaviour being terrifying.

Hoult expresses his playful love for Elvis, his loving relationship with his children and vibrant memories of family Christmas’. Such is Hoult’s talent that he draws in the audience, creates a picture of his upbringing and current home life, to vivid and comical effect.

Hoult is naturally funny, notably his ability to make all aspects of his life humorous and interesting is impressive, evidentially keeping the audience laughing throughout. Hoult’s superpower may in fact be his winning personality, quirks and investment in comical observation. Colin Hoult: Colin is bold, hilarious and a joyous show not to be missed.

Colin Hoult: Colin runs until 25 August at 8:20pm at the Pleasance Courtyard, Cabaret Bar

Photo Credit: Ed Moore Photography

