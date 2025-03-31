Review: SUSIE MCCABE: BEST BEHAVIOUR, King's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



2024's Billy Connolly's Spirit of Glasgow award-winner Susie McCabe is back with a new hour of comedy and three performances at Glasgow's King's Theatre.

While on tour in Bristol last year McCabe suffered a heart attack. It's a surprisingly upbeat hour as she jokes about the seven-course breakfast she'd enjoyed that morning in the hotel and the possibility that her lifestyle contributed to the heart attack.

The second half of the show focuses on her heart rehab. There seems to be a vast difference in attitudes in healthcare between Bristol and Glasgow. In Glasgow, 44 is considered a bit old for your first heart attack.

Susie McCabe's delivery is fantastic and it's easy to see why her career is going from strength to strength. She's extremely comfortable on that stage and is a born storyteller who gets big laughs throughout.

In some places, she's a little bit too self-deprecating but as she mentions herself, that's the product of being a Scottish woman who has grown up under the criticism of mums and aunties.

She may have handed over the Spirit of Glasgow title at this year's gala performance but Susie McCabe is still very much a comedian that Glasgow can be very proud of.

