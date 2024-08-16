Review: EDINBURGH 2024: STEFANIA LICARI: TRUST ME I'M A COMEDIAN, Underbelly, Bristo Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Licari sets a joyful tone immediately upon entry, welcoming her audience as they enter indulging in some dancing to the music, to which she shouts in explanation “I’m Italian!” We learn of Licari’s love for running, rule-breaking, feminism and English men.

Licari’s passion for running two day non-stop 160-mile marathons in the Sahara, is apparent. The tale is filled with peril and two near-death experiences, collapsing against rocks in exhaustion, but her tenacity and refusal to give in is admirable. The Saharan run seems entirely unsafe and unwise, but she enjoys the thought of running in a broken messy state, likening her end state being closer to Forrest Gump then in an ideal situation, stylishly in a Versace tracksuit.

From a family of Catholics, with a religious upbringing, Licari experiences some unusual ‘hallucinations’, arriving in times of comical and not so comical distress. Licari now safe in her adult-hood, is a sex-positive feminist, rightfully calling out assumptions about women being vocal about desire and sex-drive.

An amusing segment on Italian versus British men unfolds and is received well, but importantly with a focus on equality Licari raises that cat-calling, bra-wearing and a historical look at witch-hunting are proof that women’s needs are still very much unmet and discrimination in new forms absolutely and abundantly exist.

Particularly moving is a section about Licari’s previous work in the medical profession, as a senior staff member in intensive care in A&E. Having worked for over two hours to keep a young woman alive who had gone into cardiac arrest, the level of respect for the critical care staff is felt. A dig at the British who always settle their nerves post incidents with a cup of tea could not be truer.

Licari is clearly a beautiful human and a good storyteller, but sadly falls flat of any big laughs, leaving the audience feeling flat despite the genuine effort to entertain.

Stefania Licari: Trust Me I’m a Comedian runs at The Underbelly Bristo Square until 25 August 2024

