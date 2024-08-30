Review: EDINBURGH 2024: ELLIE MACPHERSON: BABE LINCOLN, Pleasance Courtyard

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Abraham Lincoln: Alive in the theatre!”

Ellie MacPherson: Babe Lincoln begins with MacPherson, dressed as Abraham Lincoln, walking into the room on a pair of stilts, attempting to replicate the height of the iconic historic figure. We then receive a rendition of Smash Mouth’s “All Star,” which is quite the surprise for a cabaret from a historical figure! MacPherson then introduces herself and her pianist, Bill, before giving us some insight into her own life.

When she was little, MacPherson dreamed of being a historical reenactor, a dream I can relate to as someone who has participated in several Revolutionary War reenactments in the States. She tells the audience about the pilgrimage she takes to Lincoln’s home, where, in the world of the show, she discovers a script for a one-man show that Lincoln wrote, which is the very show that is being put on for us.

Unlike most stories about Lincoln that focus on his time as President of the United States, MacPherson instead brings our attention to his life before he really got into national politics, growing up as a “sad little indoor boy” struggling to find himself in 1800s America.

There are some truly hilarious moments throughout the show, including the cow that poisoned Lincoln’s singing “Milkshake” by Kelis and a dramatic strip performance of Chappel Roan’s “Good Luck, Bab!e” by Lincoln after he finds out that the man he lived with for four years, Joshua Speed, is engaged to another woman. There’s also a running gag of MacPherson performing bits from “Candle in the Wind” each time someone in Lincoln’s life dies, a joke that never gets old.

A part of me wishes that MacPherson had focused more on her own life and used that to tell the story of Lincoln, especially when hearing stories like her crying at the Lincoln Memorial later in the show. Something else that I would have loved to see would have been original songs, not just already-existing pop songs with some or no lyrics changed. The payoff for songs is not as great if you are unfamiliar with the songs being used, as I was with Lana del Ray’s “Born to Die” and some others.

That being said, MacPherson is an incredibly talented vocalist, and there are some highlights, including a medley for Lincoln’s death including Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love A Bad Name,” LMFAO’s “Shots” and Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died in Your Arms.”

The ending is surprisingly sombre as it goes into the struggles America faced during the time of Lincoln versus the struggles it is facing today. Even though there are a few jokes comparing the two time periods, including the fact that Lincoln’s filthy jokes were never written down as they would reflect poorly on the office of the President versus comments made by former President Trump, there is still a strong focus on the difficulties both periods faced. As MacPherson sadly says, “I love America and it’s breaking my heart.” Indeed, it’s a feeling that many Americans, especially those who love history, can relate to.

Ellie MacPherson: Babe Lincoln is an interesting cabaret interpretation of the iconic historical figure of Abraham Lincoln. MacPherson is clearly passionate about not only Lincoln but America as a whole, which shines through in her show.

Ellie MacPherson: Babe Lincoln ran until 26 August at Pleasance Courtyard - Attic.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

