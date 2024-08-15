REVIEW: EDINBURGH 2024: AMOS GILL: GOING DOWN SWINGING, Underbelly, Bristo Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amos Gill is a naturally funny Aussie comedian with a razor-sharp wit. Gill is now based in the USA, with a background in television and radio presenting. He welcomes the audience, comparing American positivity, the uplifting enthusiasm of “It’s your year!” versus the Aussie scepticism of “The Fringe? You’ll lose thousands!” A brilliant segment unfolds on Nationalities, whereupon each section of society receives a healthy dose of criticism and praise, to audience hilarity.

A scream-worthy account of his mother’s sex life is both uncomfortable and wildly entertaining, causing audible gasps, recoiling at the horror and the trauma. He is brilliantly supportive of his mum’s latest marriage to a yacht-owner, rejoicing in the maritime perks.

Gill’s assessment of the ‘Welcome to Country’ message for Australia, points towards the decolonisation work that is in place, but raises necessary lengths to go. Gill further expands on his calamitous Croatian pursuit for citizenship, which is a side-splitting account of the lengthy journey to secure it.

In an admirable look at challenging ethical lines regarding click-bait media, Gill is critical of the damaging effects and regales us with the tale of his victorious win against a newspaper for defamation, teaming up with his university pal who is now excelling as a Barrister as Kings Counsel, to receive a published apology for inaccuracies.

Gill takes on social and political hypocrisy whilst in hilarious rant mode, to riotous effect. The content takes you right to the edge of acceptable, whereupon you breathe a sigh of relief in realisation that his opinions are in fact his own, therefore valid and should not be approached with offense.

Questioning if societally we should do more to safeguard from simply jumping to conclusions of instant disapproval, thus limiting blanket judgements. Further, challenges to assumptions opens a dialogue of varied points of view, allowing broadness. Finally, a reminder that embracing free speech (that does not step into hate speech) gives some space for impartiality and steps towards greater equity.

In highlights, Gill celebrates vegans as true heroes, is an advocate for breaking barriers to create true friendships and joyfully battles with a certain airline policies of ‘one beer only’, on a mission to destroy arbitrary rules.

Gill is hilarious, bold, uncensored and ready to challenge injustice.

Amos Gill: Going Down Swinging, Underbelly, Bristo Square runs until 26 August 2024 (except 12 August)

