Edinburgh 2024 Review: ROSIE AND HUGH'S GREAT BIG ADVENTURE, Pleasance Courtyard

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rosie and her best friend Hugh the hedgehog find themselves in a bit of a prickly pickle, on the final day of their summer holiday, before the new school term begins.

Rosie is played energetically and thoughtfully by Alice Vilanculo, who brings out the qualities of bravery, inquisitiveness and loyalty. Hugh is played by Andy Owen, who skillfully comforts Rosie, but also challenges her with their solid bond. The friends work through the wider themes of change, with new starts looming and a fear of the unknown.

The show is targeted at 3 to 8-year-olds and is well pitched. With beautiful songs by CBeebies’ Nick Cope, the adventure holds the attention of both children and adults in the audience, soaking in the quaint tale. Rosie and Hugh do their best to prolong their summer holiday by seeking a witch to cast a spell. To complete this mission, they make friends with a series of lovable characters, namely a kind-hearted squirrel with a wobbly tooth, a wise and no-nonsense little lizard, a Welsh tap-dancing dragon called Keith, a lonely polar bear and a newly refurbished junkyard robot.

The performers are exceptional, showcasing their talent as musical actors and accomplished musicians. Stand-out moments came in the form of two slo-mo action sequences and the frankly outstanding little lizard’s song, wonderfully portrayed by powerhouse performer Katy Ellis. The vibrant autumn themed set by James Button, works triumphantly to embrace the sense of entering the forest.

Rosie and Hugh's Great Big Adventure presents a charming autumn tale, and school-time hedgehog trails, ensuring the young audience journey through courage, hope and harmony.

Rosie and Hugh’s Great Big Adventure runs at The Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond) until 18 August 2024 (not 2, 6, 13), at 12:00.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More