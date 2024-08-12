EDINBURGH 2024: Review: OFF WITH YOUR HEAD!, 32 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I n a world where theatre often conforms to traditional actors and spectators, Off with your Head is a breath of fresh air - a delightful fusion of art, comedy, choose-your-own-adventure and interactive gaming that redefines the boundaries of live performance.

Audience members are not passive observers but active participants - you all live in a kingdom and (alongside two comedians) embark on various quests. Each experience is unique dictated by decisions you and your fellow adventurers make resulting in unpredictable twists and turns keeping you on the edge of your seats... or possibly your throne.

I'm not a huge Dungeons and Dragons person, but facilitator Sam See makes the experience an absolute delight. With his quick wit and warm charm, he skilfully guides the audience through the story, keeping everyone feeling engaged and valued. Supported by video game designer Stephen Case, See's ability to read the room and improvise added a layer of hilarity to the piece, with audience members consistently laughing as the play went on. Every night has a different guest comedian 'ruling' the kingdom - when I was there it was Tom Crosbie, who presented strong, amusing banter with Sam.

Off with your head is a hidden Fringe gem that dares to push the envelope, offering an entertaining, innovative night out. It's 18+, so don't bring your kids (although Sam mentioned the possibility of creating a future version for children). Whether you're a thespian, gamer or someone wanting some fun, this is the show for you. It could easily become cheesy, but it really doesn't. Not only is it super fun, it's also free - a must-see at the Fringe this year!

Off With your Head! is at 32 Below until 25 August

Photo Credit: Off With your Head!

