Review: EDINBURGH 2024: ELEANOR MORTON: HAUNTED HOUSE, Monkey Barrel Comedy

“Has anyone here ever seen a ghost?”

As you are taking your seats for Eleanor Morton: Haunted House, you are greeted by a spooky voice, reminiscent of Disney’s Haunted Mansion attraction. Some of the disembodied voice’s comments include “There’s something watching you from the darkness . . .” and “Many a tech has gone mad down here,” setting the mood for the rest of the hour. Then, Morton appears, wearing a white nightdress and carrying a candelabra.

A dollhouse, created by Julia Cloughley Sneddon, stands next to Morton on a table. With each story told, another one of the rooms is revealed. Even from my seat further back in the venue, I could see that there was an incredible amount of detail, including some moving pieces like rocking chairs and flickering lights. For those who are unable to get a closer look, Morton provides pieces of paper with QR codes to get a better view of the house after the show.

At the beginning of the show, Morton declares that, after years of performing traditional Fringe shows, she is going to be focusing on what she loves - ghosts and her hometown, Edinburgh. She introduces the audience to the world of spirits, describing the different types of ghosts one might find in the city, including her favourite, poltergeists. She also has a passionate rant about the ghost tours of Edinburgh, made even funnier by the fact that there is a tour guide in the audience.

As someone who has grown up in Edinburgh, it is strange for Morton to see everyone come to her hometown for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. She recalls performing as a child in the Pleasance Courtyard and comments on how it almost feels as though the spirits from her childhood are still there now, as a performer at the Fringe. For her, it can be compared to the Versailles Time Slip, in which two women in the early 20th century claimed to have travelled back in time at the Palace of Versailles in France, witnessing two times in the same place.

According to Morton, there are three things that define Edinburgh for tourists - Harry Potter, ghosts and Trainspotting. She makes a few jokes about Harry Potter and its transphobie creator, claiming, “She’s ruined everything,” which is quite accurate when looking at how deeply the city of Edinburgh has invested in the franchise. But Morton doesn’t just focus on her hometown. She tells the audience about a trip she took to Boston when she was fifteen, facing her fear of America instilled by Kenny Ritchie being put on Death Row.

Along with Morton’s own stories, there are stories told by others through audio recordings, giving Morton the opportunity to take a breath, light another candle and open a door of the dollhouse. These moments make for good bookends for each of the segments of the show but sometimes feel out of place, making me wonder why they were included in the first place.

There is a sombre twist at the end of the show that has a strong impact on audiences, and I wish that it had been more of a focus throughout the performance. While Morton may not necessarily believe in the spirits rumoured to be haunting the streets of Edinburgh, she is certain of haunting moments, moments caused by terrible people at the Fringe who float around, still not held accountable for their actions.

Ultimately, Eleanor Morton: Haunted House is a fascinating and funny look at the world of spirits and ghosts, brought to life with Morton’s excellent delivery. We may never know if ghosts are real, but we can work to ensure that no one involved in the Fringe is haunted.

Eleanor Morton: Haunted House ran until 25 August at Monkey Barrel Comedy - Monkey Barrel 2.

Photo Credit: Trudy Stade

Comments