Review: EDINBURGH 2024: A JAFFA CAKE MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard

“Is it a cake or is it a biscuit?”

A Jaffa Cake Musical, written by Sam Cochrane and directed by Ali James, is a new musical inspired by a tribunal in 1991 that focused on the titular snack, asking a question that would change history - “Is it a cake or is it a biscuit?” The reason this is being asked? If it’s a cake, then it will not have the full VAT applied that it would have had if it was considered a chocolate-covered biscuit.

We are introduced to Kevin (Cochrane), a lawyer fresh out of school who is ready to take on the case with Jaffa Cake’s representative, Jake (Harry Miller), arguing that Jaffa Cakes are indeed cakes, not biscuits. Representing the HMRC (yes, this was a government case) is Katherine (Sabrina Messer), Kevin’s former classmate who will do anything to win, and the Tax Man (Katie Pritchard), who openly declares that they are “the villain of this piece.” All of this is being presided over by the Judge (Alex Prescot).

The music is very 90s-themed and will have audiences tapping their feet along to songs, especially those sung by the “Greek Chorus” of performers dressed in bright orange with snapbacks. Prescot does most of the musical accompaniment on a keyboard onstage, though sometimes Pritchard jumps in, making for some fun moments of getting to witness the two seamlessly transition between performing as characters and musicians.

There are a few rap battles in the show that quickly grow tiring and remind one of Hamilton, but they are not as frequent as the more poppy songs. I particularly enjoyed the closing argument performances, which were medlies of the previous arguments from each side of the trial.

While the case itself is quite fascinating and the music is quite fun, the show sometimes struggles to find itself, trying to do too many things at once with its characters. Along with the main trial going on, one of the main plots is that Kevin’s parents (Pritchard and Prescot) want him to have a career in musical theatre while he wants to go into law, a funny contrast from the typical parental desires, though it is not very deeply explored and the parents only make a few appearances.

Kevin forms friendships with both Jake and Katherine, but were are unable to see the development of both of these relationships in just an hour, especially when there’s a trial going on! There is a lovely message at the centre of the show about staying true to itself and its five performers do a fantastic job of keeping that sweet energy up throughout the show.

Ultimately, A Jaffa Cake Musical is a sweet new musical with lots of potential to grow. The mix of courtroom drama and 90s culture is fun and, with some more exploration of the different characters, it could make for a fantastic show.

A Jaffa Cake Musical ran until 25 August at Pleasance Courtyard - Pleasance Two

Photo Credit: Ben Wilkin

