Review: EDINBURGH 2024: IIIII – ABOUT THE ART OF LETTING GO, Underbelly Circus Hub On The Meadows

Sandra Hanschitz & Joel Beierer perform in IIIII - The Art of Letting Go at The Underbelly Circus Hub on The Meadows at The Beauty, a circus show showcasing the Cyr wheel.

The performance combines contemporary circus, dance and an ethereal sound, directly created from the earthy sound of steel, to work towards the multilayering of a personal and emotional journey of wonder and sorrow, in terms of letting go.

Hanschitz is a talented freelance dancer, artist and choreographer working between Graz, Austria and Freiburg, Germany. Her training was in Contemporary Stage Dance in Linz.

Beierer is a freelance musician and multidisciplinary artist in Germany. His background is in Sound and Philosophy, fascinated with bringing these two worlds together, his concept for the show is influenced by the Cyr’s authentic sound.

The show encompasses the beauty and power of the Cyr wheel. Hanschitz in a feat of masterful power and careful control deconstructs the process of letting go, by dedicating her movement and adjusting her strength to the pure weight of the Cyr. The original music is hugely influential on the mood of the action, enhancing the atmosphere by harmoniously bringing changes between ‘calm balance, loss of control and floating lightness.’

The live soundscape being made from the Cyr wheel itself, also brings a new level of connection to the movement and strength of Hanschitz. These raw sounds elevate the performance by solidifying the strength, valuing each beat to represent the circle of surrender, the embrace of holding on and the eventual freedom of a cycle.

The Cyr Wheel is impressively large, commissioned especially, weighing 15 kilos. It is made of steel with a silicone surface. The skill and dedication by Hanschitz is both thrilling and masterful. IIIII - The Art of Letting Go is hypnotic and meticulous, a display of colliding artistic talent and strength.

IIIII - The Art of Letting Go runs at the Underbelly Circus Hub, on The Meadows at The Beauty at 11:00- 12:00 until 25 August

