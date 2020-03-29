BWW Feature: MAC AWARDS Will Be Announced Live Via Facebook Monday. March 30th at 7 pm

For 36 years the Manhattan Association of Cabarets has existed, working to promote and support the members of the community that produces cabaret shows, nightclub acts, open mic night, piano bar entertainment and all the various forms of diversion to be found in small venues around New York City. Originally founded so that owners, managers and booking agents could have a regular round table, two years into its existence, the organization began accepting artists into the membership. For over three decades MAC has existed to advocate for the community and to raise public awareness of the art form and the artists whose craft and care provide the entertainment that is the mainstay of cabaret. In 1987 the MAC awards were created. Among the award recipients that year were Blossom Dearie, Peter Allen, Steve Hayes, Margaret Whiting, and Ann Hampton Callaway. 33 times the MAC Awards have been handed out, and tomorrow night, for the 34th time, members of the cabaret community will be bestowed with the awards that the MAC members have wished on them with their votes. In 2019 the MAC Awards took place at Sony Hall in a glittery, glamorous night of revelry. Who could forget Sidney Myer's humility at being announced the winner? Who wasn't thrilled by Anita Gillette's star power, performing right after her name was announced? And who could listen to Karen Mason's absolute eloquence during her speech at receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award without being moved? It was truly a night to remember.

This year's MAC Awards will also be a night to remember, maybe because the recipients will be glitzy and glammy, though if they are the only way for people to know it will be via Facetime, Facebook Live, Zoom, or any other way made possible by modern technology. The real reason this year's MAC Awards will be memorable is because of the example set by the organization, by the community, by the humanity that is showing resilience in the face of a difficult time. When the city of New York went into (new term in use here) Physical Distancing and our opportunities to be social with one another became a digital world, the MAC Awards ceremony scheduled for March 30th had to be canceled. It was a sad decision to make, but a necessary one, but MAC President Lennie Watts and his Board of Directors immediately turned their focus on a way to continue the tradition in a way that would fit the new normal. For a few days, it was planned that the Award Winners would be announced by a small group of people in a live streaming ceremony from the iconic nightclub Don't Tell Mama. When all non-essential businesses were closed down, that put the kibosh on that idea. Undeterred, Watts and co. determined that the winners would get their day, a day all of the deserving nominees awaited with bated breath. With all the Living Room Concerts being created, it only seemed natural that the winners be announced via Facebook Live, as so many of the artists of cabaret are prone to use now.

And so, Monday night, March 30th at 7 pm members of the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and, indeed, the friends, fans, and family of the nominees for the 2020 MAC Awards, need only go to the MAC Facebook Page HERE to learn the results of the voting that has determined this year's winners. For those with an aversion to clicking on links, the URL for that page is https://www.facebook.com/CabaretMAC/ MAC President Lennie Watts describes the event: "It will be a split-screen on Facebook. I will be at my apartment and Amy Wolk and Lorinda Lisitza will be at theirs. I am currently trying to get my cell number to all of the nominees so if they win they can call my cell and make a short speech." It may not be as much fun, as glamorous, as exciting as a live ceremony but it still shows an optimism and a fortitude to not get weighed down by the current state of the world, it shows a determination to continue to live life, only with a few concessions and compromises. One hopes that some day in the future, when things have calmed down, those MAC Award recipients will be able to gather together in one of the Manhattan nightclubs, on a cabaret stage, and perform a song in celebration - anyone who knows Lennie Watts knows that the chances of that happening are overwhelmingly positive.

In the meantime, dear MAC Board, thank you for continuing your mission and advocating for your community; and nominees, please know that you are valued members of an art form that, in spite of an unsubstantiated rumor that has been circulating for a couple of decades, is not dying. You're all here and, still, raising your voices. Let them ring out loud tomorrow night at 7 pm, no matter whose names are called out because you are all winners.

The 2020 MAC Award Nominees are:

FEMALE VOCALIST

Corinna Sowers Adler

Second Stories; Songs from the Heart; Winter Song

The Triad, Laurie Beechman Theatre, Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center

Cynthia Crane

This Is a Changing World, My Dear

Don't Tell Mama

Sally Darling

And Kurt Weill Begat Kander & Ebb

Don't Tell Mama, Urban Stages

Dawn Derow

The House That Built Me

Laurie Beechman Theatre

Ann Kittredge

Fancy Meeting You Here: An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty; Movie Nite

Feinstein's/54 Below, Urban Stages, Feinstein's at Vitello's, The Beach Cafe

WENDY SCHERL

Town & Country; You'll See

Laurie Beechman Theatre, Davenport's, BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room

Maureen Taylor

Cosmic Connections: The Lyrics of Michael Colby

Don't Tell Mama

Lisa Viggiano

From Lady Day to The Boss

Pangea, Don't Tell Mama

MALE VOCALIST

Ari Axelrod

A Celebration of Jewish Broadway

Birdland Theater, The Kranzberg (St. Louis), Skokie Theatre (Chicago)

Bob Diamond

The Game of Life

Don't Tell Mama

Kim David Smith

Kim Sings Kylie; Morphium Kabarett; A Wery Weimar Christmas; Live at Club Cumming

Joe's Pub, Club Cumming, Café Sabarsky, Evolution Theatre Company (Columbus, OH)

MAJOR ARTIST - FEMALE

Sue Matsuki

How's That for Openers?, A Hep Happy Holiday, Ella and Me

Don't Tell Mama, Urban Stages, Maureen's Jazz Room, BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room

Gretchen Reinhagen

Take It With Me

Laurie Beechman Theatre, Pangea

Julie Reyburn

Anywhere We Are

Don't Tell Mama

MAJOR ARTIST - MALE

Eric Comstock

Saturdays at Birdland

Birdland

Jeff Harnar

Carried Away: Jeff Harnar Sings Comden & Green; On the East Side of Heaven; Too Marvelous for Words: 1930s Songs; Because of You: Fifties Gold; Jeff Harnar Sings Cole Porter

Birdland Theater, The Beach Cafe, Laurie Beechman Theatre; BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room

NEW YORK DEBUT - FEMALE

ROBERTA FELDHUSEN

Who's That Woman?

Don't Tell Mama

JOANNE HALEV

Like a Perfumed Woman

Birdland Theater, Urban Stages

MARGE HELENCHILD

I'm Not That Girl

Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex

Liora Michelle

The Greedy Soprano

Don't Tell Mama

Gerrilyn Sohn

Something Cool

Don't Tell Mama

REGINA ZONA

Becoming the Queen 2.0

The Triad, BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room, SOTA

NEW YORK DEBUT - MALE

Sean Patrick Murtagh

Mario! A Salute to The Great Lanza

The Green Room 42

SCOTT RANERI

Marvelous Mr Marzo

Don't Tell Mama

Mark William

Come Croon with Me

The Green Room 42, The Actor's Temple

CELEBRITY ARTIST

Charles Busch

Native New Yorker

Feinstein's/54 Below

Natalie Douglas

Tributes series: Roberta Flack, Nat King Cole, Judy Garland, Nancy Wilson, Barbra Streisand, Joni Mitchell

Birdland, Feinstein's at the Nikko, The Pheasantry (London)

Joanna Gleason

Feinstein's/54 Below

Andrea McArdle AND Donna McKechnie

Feinstein's/54 Below

Mark Nadler

The Old Razzle Dazzle

Laurie Beechman Theatre, Café Sebarsky

IMPERSONATION/CHARACTERIZATION/DRAG ARTIST

Doris Dear

More Gurl Talk; Doris Dear Christmas Special

Don't Tell Mama, Music Theater of CT, Cherry Grove Community House Theater, The Triad

Sutton Lee Seymour

Dragflix

Laurie Beechman Theatre

CISSY WALKEN

The Invasion; Trans Awareness Week Kickoff; Crown It

Stonewall Inn, Rockbar

MAJOR IMPERSONATION/CHARACTERIZATION/DRAG ARTIST

Joey Arias

Strange Fruit

Laurie Beechman Theatre

BenDeLaCreme

Ready to Be Committed

Laurie Beechman Theatre

Jinkx Monsoon

The Ginger Snapped

Joe's Pub

MUSICAL COMEDY PERFORMER - FEMALE

ANDREA AXELROD

After the Bawl

Don't Tell Mama

Lena Moy-Borgen

Glam Girl in a Grunge World

Don't Tell Mama

LYNDA RODOLITZ

Animal Magnetism

Don't Tell Mama

MUSICAL COMEDY PERFORMER - MALE

John Burns

John Burns Is a Sexy Beast

The Duplex, Don't Tell Mama

Michael Kirk Lane

Just Because

Don't Tell Mama

DUO/GROUP

THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS (John Drinkwater, Matthew Drinkwater)

Don't Tell Mama, The Green Room 42, Birdland Theater, West End Lounge

MAMA'S BOYS (Tommy J. Dose, Brian Kalinowski, Paul Pilcz, Jon Satrom)

Mama's Boys

Don't Tell Mama

Lena Moy-Borgen AND Cheo Bourne

Moy-Borgen and Bourne's Office Party

Don't Tell Mama

THOSE GIRLS (Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Wendy A. Russell)

Those Girls Sing The Boys; An Evening with Those Girls; Those Girls Sing The Boys Volume 1.2 Unplugged

Laurie Beechman Theatre, BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room, Pangea

MAJOR DUO/GROUP

Kim Grogg AND Lennie Watts

Hometown Heroes

Laurie Beechman Theatre, The Beach Cafe

Sean Harkness, Marcus Simeone, Lina Koutrakos

Clearly Now Season 2

Don't Tell Mama, Urban Stages

KT Sullivan AND Jeff Harnar

Sullivan and Harnar sing Harnick and Strouse

Laurie Beechman Theatre

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST

Nate Buccieri

Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's

GERRY DIEFFENBACH

Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex

William TN Hall

Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's, The Duplex

Brian J. Nash

The Duplex

Joe Regan

Don't Tell Mama

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER FEMALE

Liz Lark Brown

Brandy's

Michelle Dowdy

Don't Tell Mama

MARIA GENTILE

The Duplex

Tara Martinez

Don't Tell Mama

Alison Nusbaum

Don't Tell Mama

Jennifer Pace

Brandy's

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER MALE

Bobby Belfry

Brandy's

Tommy J. Dose

Don't Tell Mama

BRIAN KALINOWSKI

Don't Tell Mama

Paul Pilcz

Don't Tell Mama

JON SATROM

Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's

RESTAURANT/HOTEL LOUNGE/HAPPY HOUR ENTERTAINER

Clare Cooper

Don't Tell Mama

Ricky Ritzel

Don't Tell Mama

Sheree Sano

Don't Tell Mama, Spoonfed NYC

Bill Zeffiro

La Rivista, Parnell's

ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST

Sean Harkness, guitar

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat 25th Anniversary Show (Feinstein's/54 Below), Lucille Carr-Kaffashan/How the Light Gets In (Don't Tell Mama), Kathleen Turner/Finding My Voice (Arena Stage), Vocalmania (Birdland Theater, Zinc Bar), Ronny Whyte Quartet (Jazz at Kitano)

Tom Hubbard, bass

Marilyn Maye/I Wish I Were 90 Again (Feinstein's/54 Below), Tony Yazbeck/The Floor Above Me (Appel Room, Feinstein's/54 Below), Isabelle Georges/Oh, La, La! (Feinstein's/54 Below), Rosemary Loar/Everything's Coming Up Rosie (Don't Tell Mama), Sue Matsuki/How's That for Openers? (Don't Tell Mama, Urban Stages)

Don Kelly, drums

Those Girls Sing The Boys (Laurie Beechman Theatre), Lynda Rodolitz/Animal Magnetism (Don't Tell Mama), Leanne Borghesi and Marta Sanders/Show Broads (Birdland), Stephen Mosher/The Storyteller (Don't Tell Mama), Le Scandal (Laurie Beechman Theatre)

Matt Scharfglass, bass

Those Girls Sing The Boys (Laurie Beechman Theatre), Lisa Viggiano/From Lady Day to The Boss (Don't Tell Mama), Lynda Rodolitz/Animal Magnetism (Don't Tell Mama), Kim Grogg and Lennie Watts/Hometown Heroes (Laurie Beechman Theatre)

RECURRING SERIES

THE AMERICAN POPULAR SONGBOOK SERIES

Produced by Linda Amiel Burns

The Green Room 42

PIANO BAR LIVE

Produced by Scott Barbarino

The Duplex, Brandy's

Ricky Ritzel'S BROADWAY

Created and produced by Ricky Ritzel, staging and choreography by Jay Rogers and Aaron Morishita

Don't Tell Mama

SALON

Mark Janas, creator, host, artistic director; Tanya Moberly, executive producer

Don't Tell Mama

SPOTLIGHT ON YOU OPEN MIC

Produced and hosted by Natasha Castillo

53 Above

SPECIAL PRODUCTION

MAMA'S NEXT BIG ACT

Produced by Don't Tell Mama and Lennie Watts

Don't Tell Mama

Meg Flather SONGS: A CABARET SISTERHOOD

Written and produced by Meg Flather, directed by Lennie Watts, musical direction by Tracy Stark

Don't Tell Mama

Sherie Rene Scott AND Norbert Leo Butz: TWOHANDER

Starring Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz, written by Sherie Rene Scott, directed by Dick Scanlan, musical directed by Todd Almond.

Feinstein's/54 Below

EMCEE

Corinna Sowers Adler

Music at the Mansion

Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center

Natasha Castillo

Spotlight on You Open Mic

53 Above

Amy Wolk

I Only Have Lies for You

Laurie Beechman Theatre

DIRECTOR

Jeff Harnar

Dawn Derow/The House That Built Me (Laurie Beechman Theatre), Renee Katz/When It Happens to You (Don't Tell Mama), Anna Bergman/The Best of Bergman (The Beach Cafe), Tovah Feldshuh/Tovah Is Leona (Feinstein's/54 Below), Margo Brown/Margo Sings Mercer (Don't Tell Mama)

Lina Koutrakos

Sue Matsuki/How's That for Openers? (Don't Tell Mama, Urban Stages), Ari Axelrod/A Celebration of Jewish Broadway (Birdland Theater), Joanne Halev/Like a Perfumed Woman (Birdland Theater), Doris Dear/The Doris Dear Christmas Special (The Triad), Deborah Stone/Here I Am (Pangea)

Tanya Moberly

Lisa Viggiano/From Lady Day to The Boss (Pangea, Don't Tell Mama), Rian Keating/In This Traveling Heart (Don't Tell Mama), Susanne Mack/Where I Belong (Pangea, Don't Tell Mama), Stephanie Trudeau/Chavela:Think of Me (Don't Tell Mama), Bruno Giraldi/This Is Bruno

Gretchen Reinhagen

Bob Diamond/The Game of Life (Don't Tell Mama), Gerrilyn Sohn/Something Cool (Don't Tell Mama), Irenka Jakubiak and Evan Mittman/Cheek to Cheek (Laurie Beechman Theatre), Becca Kidwell/Fangirl (Don't Tell Mama), Bennett Silverstein/Born to Be Bennett (Don't Tell Mama)

Lennie Watts

Those Girls/Those Girls Sing The Boys (Laurie Beechman Theatre), Lynda Rodolitz/Animal Magnetism (Don't Tell Mama), Meg Flather/Outbound Plane (Don't Tell Mama, Urban Stages), Meg Flather Songs; A Cabaret Sisterhood (Don't Tell Mama)

MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Paul Greenwood

Anita Gillette/Chapter 3 (Birdland), Austin Pendleton and Barbara Blier/How About Love? (Pangea), Randa McNamara (Don't Tell Mama), Maren and Angela Show (Don't Tell Mama), Susanne Mack/Where I Belong (Don't Tell Mama, Pangea)

Alex Rybeck

Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway/Broadway the Calla-Way (Feinstein's/54 Below), Joanne Halev/Like a Perfumed Woman (Birdland Theater), Ann Kittredge/Fancy Meeting You Here: An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty (Feinstein's/54 Below, Urban Stages, Feinstein's at Vitello's), Karen Akers/Sing the Shadows Away (Urban Stages, The Beach Cafe), Ari Axelrod, Celia Berk, Kevin Dozier, Karen Oberlin/Four for the Holidays (The Beach Cafe)

Tracy Stark

Sidney Myer/Sidney Myer Live (Pangea), Meg Flather/Outbound Plane (Don't Tell Mama, Urban Stages), Kim David Smith/Kim Sings Kylie; Christmas Show (Joe's Pub, Club Cumming, Neue Galerie), Lisa Viggiano/From Lady Day to The Boss Pangea, Don't Tell Mama), Roberta Feldhusen/Who's That Woman?

Gregory Toroian

Sue Matsuki/A Hep Happy Holiday, Ella and Me, How's That for Openers? (Don't Tell Mama, Urban Stages, Maureen's Jazz Room, BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room), Lauren Frazza (Pangea), Kati Neiheisel/That Holiday Feeling (Don't Tell Mama), Jackie Draper/Repeal the Blues (Laurie Beechman Theatre), Suzanna Ross/Bewitched (Don't Tell Mama, The Triad)

Steven Ray Watkins

Those Girls Sing The Boys (Laurie Beechman Theatre, Pangea), Lynda Rodolitz/Animal Magnetism (Don't Tell Mama), Lennie Watts and Kim Grogg /Hometown Heroes (Laurie Beechman Theatre), Mama's Next Big Act (Don't Tell Mama)

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

Armando Bravi - The Duplex

Anthony Fett/Gayer Than Christmas, John Burns/John Burns Is a Sexy Beast, Hillary Clinton's Song Cycle: Witness, Harmonic Proposal/I Can't Even

ADAM DeCARLO - Don't Tell Mama

Mama's Boys, Sue Matsuki/How's That for Openers?, Amy Beth Williams/Meet Me at the Bar, Julie Reyburn/Anywhere We Are, Michael Kirk Lane/Just Because

Jason Ellis - 53 Above

NY Cosplay Cabaret, Groovin' on a Sunday, Bronwyn Rucker/Bronwyn's Old Fashioned Christmas, Spotlight on You Open Mic, Evelyn Sullivan/In the Dark

JONNY MERCADO - Don't Tell Mama

Meg Flather/Outbound Plane, Lynda Rodolitz/Animal Magnetism, Amy Beth Williams/Great Ladies, Great Songs, Marieann Meringolo/Between Yesterday and Tomorrow: The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman, Meg Flather Songs: A Cabaret Sisterhood

Alison Nusbaum - Don't Tell Mama

Bob Diamond/The Game of Life, Arturo Padilla/Angel, Rian Keating/In this Traveling Heart, Lucille Carr-Kaffishan/How the Light Gets In, Mary Ellen Ryan/No Apologies

Jean-Pierre Perreaux - The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Mark Nadler/The Old Razzle Dazzle, Jennifer Barnhart/It's About Time, Eric Michael Gillett/Stop This Train, KT Sullivan and Jeff Harnar/Sullivan and Harnar sing Harnick and Strouse, Dawn Derow/The House That Built Me

SONG

ASKING FOR IT

Music and lyrics by Nora Terzo

EVERYTHING MUST GO

Music by Matthew Levine, lyrics by Hillary Rollins

LOOKS LIKE THEY'RE IN LOVE

Music by Alex Rybeck, lyrics by Bob Levy

THIS OLD YEAR

Music by David Alpher, lyrics by Jennie Litt

WHEN MICHAEL WAS THERE

Music and lyrics by Billy Recce

COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG

I'D HAVE REHEARSED

Music and lyrics by Amy Engelhardt

KIND OF GAY

Music by Jeff Hardy, lyrics by David Dreyfus

NOTHING VENTURED...

Music and lyrics by John Forster

A PRIME LITTLE NUMBER

Music by David Alpher, lyrics by Jennie Litt

STRAIGHT GIRL IN THE GAY BAR

Music and lyrics by Billy Recce

RECORDING (LaMott Friedman Award)

John DePalma

Something Shiny

Kevin Dozier

Christmas Eve

Bob Levy

Why Wait?

WENDY SCHERL

You'll See

MAJOR RECORDING

Gretchen Reinhagen

Take It With Me

KT Sullivan AND Mark Nadler

Thanks for the Memory-25 Years of Duets

Stacy Sullivan

Tornado Alley

Max von Essen

Call Me Old Fashioned-The Broadway Standard

Photos of Sidney Myer, Anita Gillette, Karen Mason, the MAC Board and Don Kelly by Helane Blumfield.

Performance photos by Stephen Mosher





