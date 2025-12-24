Review: THE 2ND ANNUAL DIONNE FAMILY CHRISTMAS A Perfect Start to the Holidays at The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Monday, December 22, The Green Room 42 felt less like a cabaret venue and more like a festive living room as The 2nd Annual Dionne Family Christmas welcomed a warm crowd. Before a note was sung, nostalgic Christmas ads flickered on the screens while LaRaisha Dionne and husband, Christian Dionne, offered running commentary as they made their way to the stage.

The evening kicked off with a Muppet Christmas Medley. Joined by guest Claire Saunders, and guitarist Kevin Kuhlke as an inspired Scrooge, the medley was stuffed with props, hats, coats, and gleeful chaos. Yes, the lyric-heavy number meant music stands were in play, but Dionne addressed it head-on, explaining they'd had one of those days and wanted the safety net. This reviewer has witnessed several Broadway legends use music stands in concert on occasion, so forgiveness came easily.

LaRaisha’s turn with Patti LaBelle’s gloriously unhinged version of “Last Christmas” (you know the one - “Where are my back-up singers?") was a comic standout. The bit was elevated further by Christian, deadpan and devoted, holding up increasingly ridiculous cue cards. It was smart, silly, and impeccably timed.

Christian (pictured left) then took the stage for “The Night Santa Went Crazy,” with LaRaisha on back-up vocals, and Kuhlke delivering a guitar solo that kicked the song into overdrive. The family-band chemistry was both relaxed and infectious.

A tonal shift arrived with “Holiday Air,” an original song co-written by LaRaisha, a bright, merry number that has already earned a publishing deal. With its classic holiday charm, it’s easy to see why they're hopeful it might one day find a home in a holiday movie.

Emotion deepened further with Tim Minchin’s “White Wine in the Sun.” For this Aussie reviewer, the song landed squarely in the tear-jerker category, delivered with sincerity and restraint that honored Minchin’s clever and deeply personal lyrics.

A playful Christmas raffle brought the audience into the fun, while the band, led by Yasuhiko "Yaz" Fukuoka on piano, with the aforementioned Kuhlke on guitar, and Kasey Blezinger on drums, underscored the moment with a gentle interlude of “Christmastime Is Here.” It was a charming pause that kept the room humming.

One of the night’s highlights came in a mash-up of Joni Mitchell’s “River” and “A Case of You,” which brought Saunders back to the stage to duet with LaRaisha. Their voices blended effortlessly, creating a moment of quiet contemplation.

Another standout was “Surabaya-Santa," Jason Robert Brown’s cheeky nod to Kurt Weill’s Surabaya Johnny. Here, LaRaisha went completely no-holds-barred, showcasing not only their incredible vocal range but their fearless theatricality. The performance gave major Ursula-meets-Mrs. Lovett energy (casting directors, take note) and was a masterclass for any budding performer that may have been in the audience.

By the end of the night, The 2nd Annual Dionne Family Christmas proved itself exactly what a holiday cabaret should be: joyful, a little chaotic, deeply personal, and fueled by talent and love. It's a show well worth making an annual tradition.

For more on LaRaisha visit their website

For more shows at The Green Room 42 visit: thegreenroom42.venuetix.com

