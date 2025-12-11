Jeremy Jordan, Ariana DeBose and More to Perform at 54 Below First Annual Gala

54 BELOW will present its The First Annual 54 Below Gala on March 23 at 8pm.

Join in as 54 Below launches a new tradition at Broadway’s Living Room. The First Annual 54 Below Gala brings together some of the most celebrated voices for one spectacular night in support of their mission to preserve and expand the art of cabaret.

Guests will enjoy a welcome toast, passed canapés, an open bar, an elegant three-course dinner, and exclusive performances from Broadway’s brightest stars, including Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award winner Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” “Glee”), Tony Award nominee & Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (Spielberg’s West Side Story, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan (Floyd Collins, Disney’s Newsies), Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess), Grammy Award nominee Marilyn Maye (“The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” “Cabaret”), and more to be announced! Music direction by Benjamin Rauhala.

The event will also feature a live auction where guests will have the chance to win a number of exciting prizes.

The First Annual 54 Below Gala plays 54 Below on March 23 at 8pm. Individual tickets start at $300 online. Tables of ten, eight, and six are available for purchase only by emailing giving@54below.org or by calling 212-302-5559 ext. 117. Value of goods & services is $200 and ticket purchases are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law. Prices include a $2 processing fee. For this performance, their regular menu will be replaced by a special gala menu.