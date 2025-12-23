Photos: Darius de Haas: LET ME CARRY YOU THIS CHRISTMAS Release at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On December 16 and 17, Darius de Haas celebrated the release of his holiday album Let Me Carry You This Christmas with a concert kick-off at 54 Below. The star is known for work like Kiss of the Spider Woman, Carousel, Rent, Marie Christine, Shuffle Along, and the upcoming Song Sung Blue with Hugh Jackman, plus TV’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” You can listen to "Silent Night" from the album here. The album is available in digital and vinyl formats on Concord Theatrical's website here.

The album’s all-star musician line up includes pianist/composer Matthew Whitaker, drummer Mark McLean, bassist George Farmer, pianist Tedd Firth, guitarist Armand Hirsch, as well as amazing orchestral arrangements from Charlie Rosen (Some Like It Hot) and David Chase (Roundabout’s Kiss Me, Kate), some of whom joined de Haas on stage at the 54 Below concert. In the show, de Haas shares his love of the holidays, cherished family memories, and expanding his musical palette through timeless classics like “We Need A Little Christmas,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and the Steve Allen-penned “Cool Yule” (introduced by Louis Armstrong), as well as newer songs destined to become classics such as Mervyn Warren’s “Who Would Imagine A King” (from The Preacher’s Wife), Annie Lennox’s “Cold” and the title song “Let Me Carry You This Christmas” written for Darius by Tom Mizer and Curtis Moore (of …Maisel).

Darius de Haas enjoys a multifaceted career as an award-winning widely acclaimed popular singer and actor. Born in Chicago and raised in a musical family he has proven successful as a performer ranging from the Broadway stage to recordings to concert venues throughout the world. He has been described by The New York Times as …”An astonishing vocal acrobat, Mr. de Haas combines the timbre of a pure wind instrument with a fearless but disciplined theatricality and the swinging authority of a jazz powerhouse” and as a vocalist “who can reveal the sorrows, pains and joys of the composer’s richly layered repertoire with an intensity and honesty that easily envelops and mesmerizes the listener.”- (Variety)

Learn more about the artist and his new album at www.dariusdehaas.com

Make sure to listen to this labor of love and joy, and see shots from the December 17th performance of the show below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.