Review: Jessica Vosk Proved She's One of the Best With SLEIGH at 92NY

On Sunday afternoon, December 21 at 92NY, Jessica Vosk didn’t just ring in the holidays - she SLEIGHED them! Playing to a packed house buzzing with anticipation, the cheers and hollering that greeted her entrance were worthy of a rock star headliner, not a matinee cabaret. And Vosk, ever the savvy showwoman, rose to the moment with signature flair.

Entering the stage in a short poufy black dress trimmed in white, a sequined Santa hat headband perched just so, and glossy red patent shoes, Vosk opened with “Let It Snow.” Beginning with only voice and piano, she let the room settle into her sound before kicking the number into a swinging groove - a clever reminder that subtlety can be just as commanding as full-throttle belting.

Never one to shy away from self-awareness, Vosk leaned into hilarious patter, quoting herself as a “loud, sassy beltress,” much to the audience’s delight. She paid affectionate homage to one of her idols - none other than Bette Midler (excitedly announcing that she will be originating the role made famous by Midler in Beaches on Broadway in the Spring) - with a playful, well-earned rendition of “I’ve Still Got My Health.” From there, the tone softened with “Last Christmas,” beginning slowly before settling into a soulful groove, complete with backup vocals from her longtime musical director, Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

This reviewer was then utterly floored by Vosk’s breathtaking rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “River.” With a lush arrangement featuring the string section, it was one of those rare moments that stops time. One word: WOW.

Keeping the show moving, Vosk joked that Campbell was “keeping track of time,” as she confessed to being a self-described “Chatty Cathy,” quipping, “The show isn’t scripted, and 90 minutes is hard for me.” The crowd guffawed - and happily so.

Among the afternoon’s many highlights was “Mary Did You Know?” arranged by guitarist Dillon Kondor. Stunning, restrained, and deeply felt, it was announced with an added treat - audiences can catch Vosk performing it bright and early Wednesday morning on Good Morning America. Her friend and frequent collaborator Marissa Rosen then took center stage with a rousing “Preacher Man,” complete with jokes about it being her favorite Hanukkah song from temple.

Jokes were set aside for a quieter, more reflective moment as Vosk honored lives recently lost with Stephen Schwartz’s “We Are Lights.” As an Australian, this reviewer is still reeling from the horror at Bondi Beach last week, and the song’s message of collective humanity hit especially hard - tears were unavoidable.

The mood lifted once more with a charming recounting of how Vosk met her now-fiancé Dave, drawing enthusiastic cheers when she flashed her sapphire engagement ring — a romance many in the room clearly follow on socials and adore. Additional highlights included a luminous “Grown-Up Christmas List,” Ingrid Michaelson’s tender “Winter Song,” and a groove-infused “This Christmas,” cheekily referencing that Patti LaBelle “Where are my background singers?” moment. Vosk’s performance, flawless as ever, included the audience as her very willing backup choir.

And because a Jessica Vosk show wouldn’t be complete without it, she revisited the now-legendary story of being gifted beads from Judy Garland’s jacket, worn onstage at Carnegie Hall, and how the little baggy of beads looked a little suspect when pulled out of her onesie.

Backed by a fiery band: Dillon Kondor (guitar), Matt Aronoff (bass), Rich Mercurio (drums), Monica Davis (violin), Drew Griffin (viola), and Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (cello), Vosk was supported by musicians who matched her energy and elevated every arrangement.

In short, Sleigh delivered heart, humor, powerhouse vocals, and holiday magic in abundance. Jessica Vosk didn’t just sing the season, she owned it!

Photo credit: Richard Termine

