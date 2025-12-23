American Ballet Theatre Will Preview OTHELLO: A Dance in Three Acts at Guggenheim New York

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Works & Process presents American Ballet Theatre for a preview performance of Othello: A Dance in Three Acts by Lar Lubovitch, set for Monday, January 26, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online.

American Ballet Theatre will offer a preview of Othello: A Dance in Three Acts. Choreographed by Lar Lubovitch with an original score by Elliot Goldenthal, the ballet will be presented at the Company's Spring season in March at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. This reimagining of Shakespeare’s tragic tale tells the story of the Moorish general Othello, who is manipulated by his soldier Iago to believe that Desdemona, his​ beloved wife, has been unfaithful. Consumed by jealousy, Othello spirals into madness and kills Desdemona before learning of her innocence.

ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe will moderate a discussion with Lar Lubovitch, and ABT dancers will perform excerpts.