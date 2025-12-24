Jazz Vocalist Ali Webb to Make Debut at Pangea With BE ANYTHING

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jazz vocalist Ali Webb will make her debut at Pangea on January 11th, 2026. She takes to the stage at 7pm and will accompany you on a jazz journey under the guidance of music director Wells Hanley.

Her show, Be Anything celebrates the magic and the music of the human spirit, our connection to one another through both shared sadness and shared laughter.

Ali’s repertoire, originals as well as songs from the 1920s through the 1960s, demonstrates her vocal and emotional range and the adept musical skills of her performers. Each song is delivered with the joy and improvisational spirit characteristic of jazz. Ali also shares with us her personal relationship to many of these songs and how they help her understand past events and embrace life with bravery and honesty.

Wells Hanley, a career pianist, improviser, arranger, and songwriter, performs extensively in New York City and in Richmond, VA. Mr. Hanley has performed at notable jazz, classical and rock festivals all over the U.S. and Europe, including the Spoleto Festival in Italy and the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland.

Tickets are $25 online, $30 at the door. The minimum is $20.00 which must include 2 drinks per person. Cash only is accepted in house.