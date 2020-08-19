Scoop: Upcoming Guests on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS - Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Monday through Friday, 12:37 AM – 1:37 AM, ET/PT
Wednesday, August 19
Danny DeVito; musical performance by Chris Tomlin feat. Florida Georgia Line & Thomas Rhett (n)
*Thursday, August 20
Senator Chuck Schumer; Lili Reinhart; musical performance by Anitta (n)
Friday, August 21
Lena Waithe; musical performance by Raleigh Ritchie (OAD: 6/22/20)
