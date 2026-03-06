MORGAN FREEMAN’S SYMPHONIC BLUES EXPERIENCE Comes to Thalia Mara Hall

🎭 NEW! Jackson, MS Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jackson, MS & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience will come to Jackson this month. This immersive, soul-stirring musical journey will take place on March 27.

Step into a world where the deep, resonant tones of Mississippi Delta Blues meet the majesty of a symphony orchestra. Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience is a groundbreaking live concert experience that transcends time, weaving the deep-rooted history of the Blues with the grandeur of orchestral music. Guided by the legendary voice and vision of Academy Award winning cinema legend Morgan Freeman, this performance is more than a concert— it’s an immersive and poignant journey through sound, culture, and storytelling.

Please note: This production, inspired by Morgan Freeman, is a unique musical experience that will take place with or without his live presence. Please note that his appearance is subject to change and not guaranteed. The show has been designed to deliver its full artistic vision regardless of his attendance.