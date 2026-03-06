Listen: Jennifer Lopez and David Guetta Release 'Save Me Tonight'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GRAMMY-winning hitmaker David Guetta and megastar Jennifer Lopez have come together for the release of their dance-pop single, “Save Me Tonight.” Lopez first teased the song during her set at World Pride Music Festival last summer and subsequently on her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour. Listen to the song below.

This weekend, Lopez is launching the next phase of her Las Vegas residency, THE JLO SHOW, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. During Friday's performance, she’ll give “Save Me Tonight” its official global live debut, with a simulcast performance from THE JLO SHOW stage beamed across her TikTok Live, Instagram Live, and YouTube Live. In honor of the track’s release date, it’ll open with a 3:06 countdown. THE JLO SHOW incorporates hits from across Lopez’s music career, as well as covers and Broadway renditions.

Guetta closed out 2025 by breaking his own record in becoming the only artist in history to earn 20 No. 1s on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart. That honor came thanks to his single “Gone Gone Gone,” a team-up with Teddy Swims and Tones And I. Highlights from 2026 so far include “Prayer” with Olivier Giacomotto and Kiko, “Upside Down” with Jaden Bojsen, and “Locked In” with MORTEN and Trippie Red.

Guetta will be restarting his Las Vegas residency this month at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, featuring performances at both LIV Nightclub and LIV Beach and in June will begin his Ibiza summer residencies: F*** Me I’m Famous! at Ushuaïa and his Galactic Circus at UNVRS.

The only female artist in history to hold a No. 1 album and No. 1 film simultaneously, Jennifer Lopez has generated more than $3 billion at the worldwide box office, sold over 80 million records, amassed 15 billion global streams, and earned more than 18 billion music video views. She recently starred in Kiss of the Spider Woman, the 2025 film adaptation of the Broadway musical.

Jennifer Lopez Tour Dates

Mar 6 – THE JLO SHOW at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace @ Las Vegas, NV

Mar 7 – THE JLO SHOW at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace @ Las Vegas, NV

Mar 13 – THE JLO SHOW at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace @ Las Vegas, NV

Mar 14 – THE JLO SHOW at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace @ Las Vegas, NV

Mar 20 – THE JLO SHOW at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace @ Las Vegas, NV

Mar 21 – THE JLO SHOW at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace @ Las Vegas, NV

Mar 27 – THE JLO SHOW at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace @ Las Vegas, NV

Mar 28 –THE JLO SHOW at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace @ Las Vegas, NV

David Guetta Tour Dates

Mar 20 – The Monolith @ Santo Domingo @ Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Apr 04 – Insomnia Music Festival @ Abbotsford, BC

Apr 11 – Coachella 2026 @ Indio, CA

Apr 18 – LIV Beach Las Vegas @ Las Vegas, NV

Apr 25 – LIV Beach Las Vegas @ Las Vegas, NV

May 02 – LIV Beach Las Vegas @ Las Vegas, NV

May 05 – The Monolith at Red Rocks Amphitheatre @ Morrison, CO

May 08 – The Monolith at Aguascalientes @ Aguascalientes, Mexico

May 09 – LIV Beach Las Vegas @ Las Vegas, NV

May 16 – LIV Beach Las Vegas @ Las Vegas, NV

May 18 – LIV Nightclub Las Vegas @ Las Vegas, NV

May 23 – LIV Beach Las Vegas @ Las Vegas, NV

May 30 – LIV Beach Las Vegas @ Las Vegas, NV

Jun 01 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Jun 08 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Jun 11 – The Monolith at Paris Stade de France @ Paris, France

Jun 12 – The Monolith at Paris Stade de France @ Paris, France

Jun 13 – The Monolith at Paris Stade de France @ Paris, France

Jun 14 – The Monolith at Mallorca Live Festival 2026 @ Calvià, Spain

Jun 15 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Jun 19 – Galactic Circus at [UNVRS] @ Sant Rafel, Spain

Jun 20 – The Monolith at A Summer Story 2026 @ Arganda Del Rey, Spain

Jun 22 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Jun 26 – Galactic Circus at [UNVRS] @ Sant Rafel, Spain

Jun 29 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Jul 02 – The Monolith at Silverstone Circuit @ Towcester, United Kingdom

Jul 03 – Galactic Circus at [UNVRS] @ Sant Rafel, Spain

Jul 06 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Jul 10 – Galactic Circus at [UNVRS] @ Sant Rafel, Spain

Jul 13 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Jul 17 – Galactic Circus at [UNVRS] @ Sant Rafel, Spain

Jul 18 – Tomorrowland Belgium @ Boom, Belgium

Jul 20 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Jul 24 – Galactic Circus at [UNVRS] @ Sant Rafel, Spain

Jul 27 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Jul 31 – Galactic Circus at [UNVRS] @ Sant Rafel, Spain

Aug 01 – The Monolith at Dreambeach Festival @ Vélez-málaga, Spain

Aug 03 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Aug 07 – Galactic Circus at [UNVRS] @ Sant Rafel, Spain

Aug 08 – The Monolith at Zeebrugge Beach @ Bruges, Belgium

Aug 10 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Aug 14 – Galactic Circus at [UNVRS] @ Sant Rafel, Spain

Aug 17 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Aug 21 – Galactic Circus at [UNVRS] @ Sant Rafel, Spain

Aug 24 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Aug 28 – Galactic Circus at [UNVRS] @ Sant Rafel, Spain

Aug 31 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Sep 04 – Galactic Circus at [UNVRS] @ Sant Rafel, Spain

Sep 06 – The Monolith at I-Days Milano @ Milan, Italy

Sep 07 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Sep 11 – Galactic Circus at [UNVRS] @ Sant Rafel, Spain

Sep 14 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Sep 18 – Galactic Circus at [UNVRS] @ Sant Rafel, Spain

Sep 21 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Sep 25 – Galactic Circus at [UNVRS] @ Sant Rafel, Spain

Sep 28 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Oct 02 – Galactic Circus at [UNVRS] @ Sant Rafel, Spain

Oct 05 – F*** ME I'M FAMOUS at USHUAÏA IBIZA @ Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain

Nov 21 – LIV Nightclub Las Vegas @ Las Vegas, NV