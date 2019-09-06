Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 9/6-9/11





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.Chris Wallace; Jamie Bell (OAD: 7/24/19)Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Bill Skarsgård; musical performance by BANKS (n)Ansel Elgort; journalists Jodi Kantor & Megan Twohey (n)James McAvoy; Stephen King; musical performance by Vampire Weekend (n)