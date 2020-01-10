Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 1/13-1/17

Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of January 13, 2020. Please note: lineup is subject to change.

: Oprah Winfrey on "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" tour. Plus: Pinky Coles, founder of the popular Slutty Vegan restaurant. And: Maitland Ward on taking control of her career after going from a mainstream television actress to an adult film star.

Actress, model, and activist Yara Shahidi on the new season of "Grownish." Plus: 11 year old Skye Turner, who is making news by portraying both Tina Turner (on Broadway) and Aretha Franklin (on the big screen).

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss on her marriage, being judged for having a baby surrogate, and her music career. Plus: Rent the Runway CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Hyman and Style Director Blaire Walsh on their innovative company, plus a fashion show solving everyday women's fashion dilemmas.

: Lynn Roy, mom of teen Conrad Roy, who took his own LIFE AFTER being goaded by cruel texts from girlfriend Michelle Carter, opens up about her son's death and the early prison release of Carter. Plus: Former Superbowl MVP Von Miller talks about issues on and off the field, including his personal passion to protect the vision of others.

Tyler Perry and the all-star cast of his new film (Netflix's A Fall From Grace), including Phylicia Rashad, Cicely Tyson, Crystal Fox, and Bresha Webb.

From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed, and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop