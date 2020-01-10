Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 1/13-1/17
Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of January 13, 2020. Please note: lineup is subject to change.Monday, January 13: Oprah Winfrey on "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" tour. Plus: Pinky Coles, founder of the popular Slutty Vegan restaurant. And: Maitland Ward on taking control of her career after going from a mainstream television actress to an adult film star.Tuesday, January 14: Actress, model, and activist Yara Shahidi on the new season of "Grownish." Plus: 11 year old Skye Turner, who is making news by portraying both Tina Turner (on Broadway) and Aretha Franklin (on the big screen).Wednesday, January 15: "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss on her marriage, being judged for having a baby surrogate, and her music career. Plus: Rent the Runway CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Hyman and Style Director Blaire Walsh on their innovative company, plus a fashion show solving everyday women's fashion dilemmas.Thursday, January 16: Lynn Roy, mom of teen Conrad Roy, who took his own LIFE AFTER being goaded by cruel texts from girlfriend Michelle Carter, opens up about her son's death and the early prison release of Carter. Plus: Former Superbowl MVP Von Miller talks about issues on and off the field, including his personal passion to protect the vision of others. Friday, January 17: Tyler Perry and the all-star cast of his new film (Netflix's A Fall From Grace), including Phylicia Rashad, Cicely Tyson, Crystal Fox, and Bresha Webb. From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed, and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television. "Tamron Hall" premiered on September 9, 2019 and quickly became one of the highest-rated new daytime shows of the 2019/2020 season. The show, which was recently renewed for a second season, broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. "Tamron Hall" is executive produced by Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall. Talia Parkinson-Jones is the co-executive producer. It is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. For times and channels go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.