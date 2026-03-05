EVITA, PADDINGTON, INTO THE WOODS, and More Nominated For 2026 Olivier Awards; Full List!

Click Here for More on Olivier Awards

The nominations for the Olivier Awards 2026 have been announced. The awards, which this year celebrate their 50th anniversary, will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 12 April, showcasing the very best of London theatre in a star-studded ceremony hosted by Nick Mohammed.

With 11 total nominations each, Into The Woods and Paddington The Musical are this year’s most-nominated shows. Three plays receive six nominations each: All My Sons, Kenrex, and Stereophonic. Nominees also included Oh, Mary!, Evita, and more.

The Olivier Awards 2026 will be broadcast on BBC Two and iPlayer with highlights on BBC Radio 2 on Sunday 12 April.

Full List of Nominations for the Olivier Awards 2026

Cunard Best New Musical

Here We Are, book by David Ives, music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Paddington The Musical, music & lyrics by Tom Fletcher & book by Jessica Swale at Savoy Theatre

Shucked, book by Robert Horn, music & lyrics by Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry, book by Rachel Joyce, music & lyrics by Passenger at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Best Musical Revival supported by Piper-Heidsieck

American Psycho, book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, music & lyrics by Duncan Sheik, based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis at Almeida Theatre

Evita, lyrics by Tim Rice, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber at The London Palladium

Into The Woods, music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine at Bridge Theatre

The Producers, music & lyrics by Mel Brooks, book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan at Garrick Theatre

Best New Play supported by The Londoner

1536 by Ava Pickett at Almeida Theatre

Inter Alia by Suzie Miller at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Kenrex by Jack Holden & Ed Stambollouian at The Other Palace

Punch by James Graham at Young Vic & Apollo Theatre

Best Revival

All My Sons by Arthur Miller at Wyndham's Theatre

Arcadia by Tom Stoppard at The Old Vic

Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The Seagull by Anton Chekhov, adapted by Duncan MacMillan & Thomas Ostermeier at Barbican Theatre

Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play

The Comedy About Spies by Henry Lewis & Henry Shields at Noël Coward Theatre

Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe at @sohoplace

Oh, Mary! by Cole Escola at Trafalgar Theatre

Paranormal Activity by Levi Holloway at Ambassadors Theatre

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett for The Seagull at Barbican Theatre

Marianne Jean-Baptiste for All My Sons at Wyndham's Theatre

Julia McDermott for Weather Girl at Soho Theatre

Rosamund Pike for Inter Alia at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Rosie Sheehy for Guess How Much I Love You? at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at Royal Court Theatre

Best Actor

Bryan Cranston for All My Sons at Wyndham's Theatre

Sean Hayes for Good Night, Oscar at Barbican Theatre

Tom Hiddleston for Much Ado About Nothing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Jack Holden for Kenrex at The Other Palace

David Shields for Punch at Young Vic & Apollo Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Marc Antolin for The Producers at Garrick Theatre

James Hameed & Arti Shah for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre

Andy Nyman for The Producers at Garrick Theatre

Jamie Parker for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre

Diego Andres Rodriguez for Evita at The London Palladium

Best Actress in a Musical

Katie Brayben for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre

Danielle Fiamanya & Georgina Onuorah for Brigadoon at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Jane Krakowski for Here We Are at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Jenna Russell for The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Rachel Zegler for Evita at The London Palladium

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Isis Hainsworth for Arcadia at The Old Vic

Julie Hesmondhalgh for Punch at Young Vic & Apollo Theatre

Lucy Karczewski for Stereophonic at Duke of York’s Theatre

Hayley Squires for All My Sons at Wyndham’s Theatre

Sophie Thompson for When We Are Married at Donmar Warehouse

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Hammed Animashaun for Dealer's Choice at Donmar Warehouse

Paapa Essiedu for All My Sons at Wyndham's Theatre

Zachary Hart for The Seagull at Barbican Theatre

Zachary Hart for Stereophonic at Duke of York's Theatre

Giles Terera for Oh, Mary! at Trafalgar Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Trevor Ashley for The Producers at Garrick Theatre

Corbin Bleu for The Great Gatsby - A New Musical at London Coliseum

Tom Edden for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre

Jo Foster for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre

Oliver Savile for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Tracie Bennett for Here We Are at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Amy Booth-Steel for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre

Kate Fleetwood for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre

Georgina Onuorah for Shucked at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Jordan Fein for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre

Luke Sheppard for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre

Ed Stambollouian for Kenrex at The Other Palace

Lyndsey Turner for 1536 at Almeida Theatre

Ivo van Hove for All My Sons at Wyndham's Theatre

Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer

Fabian Aloise for Evita at The London Palladium

Ellen Kane for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre

Drew McOnie for Brigadoon at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Lynne Page for American Psycho at Almeida Theatre

Best Costume Design

Enver Chakartash for Stereophonic at Duke of York's Theatre

Linda Cho for The Great Gatsby - A New Musical at London Coliseum

Tom Scutt for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre

Gabriella Slade (Costume Design) & Tahra Zafar (Paddington Design) for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre

Best Set Design supported by Blue-i Theatre Technology

Paul Tate DePoo III (Scenic & Projection Design) for The Great Gatsby - A New Musical at London Coliseum

Tom Pye (Set Design) & Ash J Woodward (Video Design) for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre

Tom Scutt for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre

David Zinn for Stereophonic at Duke of York's Theatre

Best Lighting Design

Robbie Butler for Punch at Young Vic & Apollo Theatre

Jon Clark for Evita at The London Palladium

Aideen Malone (Lighting Design) & Roland Horvath (Video Design) for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre

Joshua Pharo for Kenrex at The Other Palace

Best Sound Design supported by d&b audiotechnik

Adam Fisher for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre

Gareth Owen for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre

Ryan Rumery for Stereophonic at Duke of York's Theatre

Giles Thomas for Kenrex at The Other Palace

Outstanding Musical Contribution

Matt Brind (Orchestrations & Arrangements) for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre

Will Butler (Original Songs & Orchestrations) & Justin Craig (Orchestrations) for Stereophonic at Duke of York's Theatre

John Patrick Elliott (Composition) for Kenrex at The Other Palace

Chris Fenwick (Musical Supervision & Arrangements) & Sean Hayes (Live Piano Performance of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue) for Good Night, Oscar at Barbican Theatre

Best Family Show

The Boy At The Back Of The Class, adapted by Nick Ahad at Rose Theatre

The Boy With Wings, adapted by Arvind Ethan David at Polka Theatre

The Firework-Maker’s Daughter, adapted by Jude Christian at Polka Theatre

The Three Little Pigs, music by George Stiles, book & lyrics by Anthony Drewe at Unicorn Theatre

Best New Production in Affiliate Theatre

Ben And Imo by Mark Ravenhill at Orange Tree Theatre

The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams at The Yard Theatre

The Ministry Of Lesbian Affairs by Iman Qureshi at Kiln Theatre

Miss Myrtle’s Garden by Danny James King at Bush Theatre

The Shitheads by Jack Nicholls at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at Royal Court Theatre

Best New Dance Production

Into The Hairy by Sharon Eyal for S-E-D at Sadler's Wells

Mimi’s Shebeen by Alesandra Seutin & KVS at Sadler's Wells East

Random Taranto by María del Mar Suárez (La Chachi) as part of Dance Umbrella: Change Tempo at The Pit at Barbican

She’s Auspicious by Mythili Prakash at Sadler’s Wells East

Best New Opera Production supported by TAIT

Dead Man Walking by English National Opera at London Coliseum

The Makropulos Case by The Royal Opera at Royal Opera House

Tosca by The Royal Opera at Royal Opera House

Die Walküre by The Royal Opera at Royal Opera House