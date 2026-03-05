EVITA, PADDINGTON, INTO THE WOODS, and More Nominated For 2026 Olivier Awards; Full List!
The nominees also include Oh, Mary!, Stereophonic, and more!
The nominations for the Olivier Awards 2026 have been announced. The awards, which this year celebrate their 50th anniversary, will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 12 April, showcasing the very best of London theatre in a star-studded ceremony hosted by Nick Mohammed.
With 11 total nominations each, Into The Woods and Paddington The Musical are this year’s most-nominated shows. Three plays receive six nominations each: All My Sons, Kenrex, and Stereophonic. Nominees also included Oh, Mary!, Evita, and more.
The Olivier Awards 2026 will be broadcast on BBC Two and iPlayer with highlights on BBC Radio 2 on Sunday 12 April.
Full List of Nominations for the Olivier Awards 2026
Cunard Best New Musical
Here We Are, book by David Ives, music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Paddington The Musical, music & lyrics by Tom Fletcher & book by Jessica Swale at Savoy Theatre
Shucked, book by Robert Horn, music & lyrics by Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry, book by Rachel Joyce, music & lyrics by Passenger at Theatre Royal Haymarket
Best Musical Revival supported by Piper-Heidsieck
American Psycho, book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, music & lyrics by Duncan Sheik, based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis at Almeida Theatre
Evita, lyrics by Tim Rice, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber at The London Palladium
Into The Woods, music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine at Bridge Theatre
The Producers, music & lyrics by Mel Brooks, book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan at Garrick Theatre
Best New Play supported by The Londoner
1536 by Ava Pickett at Almeida Theatre
Inter Alia by Suzie Miller at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Kenrex by Jack Holden & Ed Stambollouian at The Other Palace
Punch by James Graham at Young Vic & Apollo Theatre
Best Revival
All My Sons by Arthur Miller at Wyndham's Theatre
Arcadia by Tom Stoppard at The Old Vic
Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
The Seagull by Anton Chekhov, adapted by Duncan MacMillan & Thomas Ostermeier at Barbican Theatre
Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play
The Comedy About Spies by Henry Lewis & Henry Shields at Noël Coward Theatre
Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe at @sohoplace
Oh, Mary! by Cole Escola at Trafalgar Theatre
Paranormal Activity by Levi Holloway at Ambassadors Theatre
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett for The Seagull at Barbican Theatre
Marianne Jean-Baptiste for All My Sons at Wyndham's Theatre
Julia McDermott for Weather Girl at Soho Theatre
Rosamund Pike for Inter Alia at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Rosie Sheehy for Guess How Much I Love You? at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at Royal Court Theatre
Best Actor
Bryan Cranston for All My Sons at Wyndham's Theatre
Sean Hayes for Good Night, Oscar at Barbican Theatre
Tom Hiddleston for Much Ado About Nothing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Jack Holden for Kenrex at The Other Palace
David Shields for Punch at Young Vic & Apollo Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
Marc Antolin for The Producers at Garrick Theatre
James Hameed & Arti Shah for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre
Andy Nyman for The Producers at Garrick Theatre
Jamie Parker for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre
Diego Andres Rodriguez for Evita at The London Palladium
Best Actress in a Musical
Katie Brayben for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre
Danielle Fiamanya & Georgina Onuorah for Brigadoon at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Jane Krakowski for Here We Are at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Jenna Russell for The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry at Theatre Royal Haymarket
Rachel Zegler for Evita at The London Palladium
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Isis Hainsworth for Arcadia at The Old Vic
Julie Hesmondhalgh for Punch at Young Vic & Apollo Theatre
Lucy Karczewski for Stereophonic at Duke of York’s Theatre
Hayley Squires for All My Sons at Wyndham’s Theatre
Sophie Thompson for When We Are Married at Donmar Warehouse
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Hammed Animashaun for Dealer's Choice at Donmar Warehouse
Paapa Essiedu for All My Sons at Wyndham's Theatre
Zachary Hart for The Seagull at Barbican Theatre
Zachary Hart for Stereophonic at Duke of York's Theatre
Giles Terera for Oh, Mary! at Trafalgar Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Trevor Ashley for The Producers at Garrick Theatre
Corbin Bleu for The Great Gatsby - A New Musical at London Coliseum
Tom Edden for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre
Jo Foster for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre
Oliver Savile for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Tracie Bennett for Here We Are at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Amy Booth-Steel for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre
Kate Fleetwood for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre
Georgina Onuorah for Shucked at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director
Jordan Fein for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre
Luke Sheppard for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre
Ed Stambollouian for Kenrex at The Other Palace
Lyndsey Turner for 1536 at Almeida Theatre
Ivo van Hove for All My Sons at Wyndham's Theatre
Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer
Fabian Aloise for Evita at The London Palladium
Ellen Kane for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre
Drew McOnie for Brigadoon at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Lynne Page for American Psycho at Almeida Theatre
Best Costume Design
Enver Chakartash for Stereophonic at Duke of York's Theatre
Linda Cho for The Great Gatsby - A New Musical at London Coliseum
Tom Scutt for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre
Gabriella Slade (Costume Design) & Tahra Zafar (Paddington Design) for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre
Best Set Design supported by Blue-i Theatre Technology
Paul Tate DePoo III (Scenic & Projection Design) for The Great Gatsby - A New Musical at London Coliseum
Tom Pye (Set Design) & Ash J Woodward (Video Design) for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre
Tom Scutt for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre
David Zinn for Stereophonic at Duke of York's Theatre
Best Lighting Design
Robbie Butler for Punch at Young Vic & Apollo Theatre
Jon Clark for Evita at The London Palladium
Aideen Malone (Lighting Design) & Roland Horvath (Video Design) for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre
Joshua Pharo for Kenrex at The Other Palace
Best Sound Design supported by d&b audiotechnik
Adam Fisher for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre
Gareth Owen for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre
Ryan Rumery for Stereophonic at Duke of York's Theatre
Giles Thomas for Kenrex at The Other Palace
Outstanding Musical Contribution
Matt Brind (Orchestrations & Arrangements) for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre
Will Butler (Original Songs & Orchestrations) & Justin Craig (Orchestrations) for Stereophonic at Duke of York's Theatre
John Patrick Elliott (Composition) for Kenrex at The Other Palace
Chris Fenwick (Musical Supervision & Arrangements) & Sean Hayes (Live Piano Performance of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue) for Good Night, Oscar at Barbican Theatre
Best Family Show
The Boy At The Back Of The Class, adapted by Nick Ahad at Rose Theatre
The Boy With Wings, adapted by Arvind Ethan David at Polka Theatre
The Firework-Maker’s Daughter, adapted by Jude Christian at Polka Theatre
The Three Little Pigs, music by George Stiles, book & lyrics by Anthony Drewe at Unicorn Theatre
Best New Production in Affiliate Theatre
Ben And Imo by Mark Ravenhill at Orange Tree Theatre
The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams at The Yard Theatre
The Ministry Of Lesbian Affairs by Iman Qureshi at Kiln Theatre
Miss Myrtle’s Garden by Danny James King at Bush Theatre
The Shitheads by Jack Nicholls at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at Royal Court Theatre
Best New Dance Production
Into The Hairy by Sharon Eyal for S-E-D at Sadler's Wells
Mimi’s Shebeen by Alesandra Seutin & KVS at Sadler's Wells East
Random Taranto by María del Mar Suárez (La Chachi) as part of Dance Umbrella: Change Tempo at The Pit at Barbican
She’s Auspicious by Mythili Prakash at Sadler’s Wells East
Best New Opera Production supported by TAIT
Dead Man Walking by English National Opera at London Coliseum
The Makropulos Case by The Royal Opera at Royal Opera House
Tosca by The Royal Opera at Royal Opera House
Die Walküre by The Royal Opera at Royal Opera House
Videos