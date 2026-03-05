My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

EVITA, PADDINGTON, INTO THE WOODS, and More Nominated For 2026 Olivier Awards; Full List!

The nominees also include Oh, Mary!, Stereophonic, and more!

By: Mar. 05, 2026
Click Here for More on Olivier Awards
EVITA, PADDINGTON, INTO THE WOODS, and More Nominated For 2026 Olivier Awards; Full List! Image

The nominations for the Olivier Awards 2026 have been announced. The awards, which this year celebrate their 50th anniversary, will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 12 April, showcasing the very best of London theatre in a star-studded ceremony hosted by Nick Mohammed

With 11 total nominations each, Into The Woods and Paddington The Musical are this year’s most-nominated shows. Three plays receive six nominations each: All My Sons, Kenrex, and Stereophonic.  Nominees also included Oh, Mary!, Evita, and more.

The Olivier Awards 2026 will be broadcast on BBC Two and iPlayer with highlights on BBC Radio 2 on Sunday 12 April. 

Full List of Nominations for the Olivier Awards 2026

Cunard Best New Musical 

Here We Are, book by David Ives, music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim at National Theatre – Lyttelton 

Paddington The Musical, music & lyrics by Tom Fletcher & book by Jessica Swale at Savoy Theatre 

Shucked, book by Robert Horn, music & lyrics by Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 

The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry, book by Rachel Joyce, music & lyrics by Passenger at Theatre Royal Haymarket 

 

Best Musical Revival supported by Piper-Heidsieck 

American Psycho, book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, music & lyrics by Duncan Sheik, based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis at Almeida Theatre 

Evita, lyrics by Tim Rice, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber at The London Palladium 

Into The Woods, music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine at Bridge Theatre 

The Producers, music & lyrics by Mel Brooks, book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan at Garrick Theatre 

 

Best New Play supported by The Londoner 

1536 by Ava Pickett at Almeida Theatre 

Inter Alia by Suzie Miller at National Theatre – Lyttelton 

Kenrex by Jack Holden & Ed Stambollouian at The Other Palace 

Punch by James Graham at Young Vic & Apollo Theatre 

 

Best Revival 

All My Sons by Arthur Miller at Wyndham's Theatre 

Arcadia by Tom Stoppard at The Old Vic 

Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare at Theatre Royal Drury Lane 

The Seagull by Anton Chekhov, adapted by Duncan MacMillan & Thomas Ostermeier at Barbican Theatre 

 

Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play 

The Comedy About Spies by Henry Lewis & Henry Shields at Noël Coward Theatre 

Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe at @sohoplace 

Oh, Mary! by Cole Escola at Trafalgar Theatre 

Paranormal Activity by Levi Holloway at Ambassadors Theatre 

 

Best Actress 

Cate Blanchett for The Seagull at Barbican Theatre 

Marianne Jean-Baptiste for All My Sons at Wyndham's Theatre 

Julia McDermott for Weather Girl at Soho Theatre 

Rosamund Pike for Inter Alia at National Theatre – Lyttelton 

Rosie Sheehy for Guess How Much I Love You? at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at Royal Court Theatre 

 

Best Actor 

Bryan Cranston for All My Sons at Wyndham's Theatre 

Sean Hayes for Good Night, Oscar at Barbican Theatre 
Tom Hiddleston for Much Ado About Nothing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane 

Jack Holden for Kenrex at The Other Palace 

David Shields for Punch at Young Vic & Apollo Theatre 

 

Best Actor in a Musical 

Marc Antolin for The Producers at Garrick Theatre 

James Hameed & Arti Shah for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre 

Andy Nyman for The Producers at Garrick Theatre 

Jamie Parker for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre 

Diego Andres Rodriguez for Evita at The London Palladium 

 

Best Actress in a Musical 

Katie Brayben for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre 

Danielle Fiamanya & Georgina Onuorah for Brigadoon at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 

Jane Krakowski for Here We Are at National Theatre – Lyttelton 

Jenna Russell for The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry at Theatre Royal Haymarket 

Rachel Zegler for Evita at The London Palladium 

 

Best Actress in a Supporting Role 

Isis Hainsworth for Arcadia at The Old Vic 

Julie Hesmondhalgh for Punch at Young Vic & Apollo Theatre 

Lucy Karczewski for Stereophonic at Duke of York’s Theatre 

Hayley Squires for All My Sons at Wyndham’s Theatre 

Sophie Thompson for When We Are Married at Donmar Warehouse 

 

Best Actor in a Supporting Role 

Hammed Animashaun for Dealer's Choice at Donmar Warehouse 

Paapa Essiedu for All My Sons at Wyndham's Theatre 

Zachary Hart for The Seagull at Barbican Theatre 

Zachary Hart for Stereophonic at Duke of York's Theatre 

Giles Terera for Oh, Mary! at Trafalgar Theatre 

 

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical 

Trevor Ashley for The Producers at Garrick Theatre 

Corbin Bleu for The Great Gatsby - A New Musical at London Coliseum 

Tom Edden for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre 

Jo Foster for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre 

Oliver Savile for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre 

 

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical 

Tracie Bennett for Here We Are at National Theatre – Lyttelton 

Amy Booth-Steel for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre 

Kate Fleetwood for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre 

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre 

Georgina Onuorah for Shucked at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 

 

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director 

Jordan Fein for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre 

Luke Sheppard for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre 

Ed Stambollouian for Kenrex at The Other Palace 

Lyndsey Turner for 1536 at Almeida Theatre 

Ivo van Hove for All My Sons at Wyndham's Theatre 

 

Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer 

Fabian Aloise for Evita at The London Palladium 

Ellen Kane for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre 

Drew McOnie for Brigadoon at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 

Lynne Page for American Psycho at Almeida Theatre 

 

Best Costume Design 

Enver Chakartash for Stereophonic at Duke of York's Theatre 

Linda Cho for The Great Gatsby - A New Musical at London Coliseum 

Tom Scutt for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre 

Gabriella Slade (Costume Design) & Tahra Zafar (Paddington Design) for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre 

 

Best Set Design supported by Blue-i Theatre Technology 

Paul Tate DePoo III (Scenic & Projection Design) for The Great Gatsby - A New Musical at London Coliseum 

Tom Pye (Set Design) & Ash J Woodward (Video Design) for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre 

Tom Scutt for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre 

David Zinn for Stereophonic at Duke of York's Theatre 

 

Best Lighting Design 

Robbie Butler for Punch at Young Vic & Apollo Theatre 

Jon Clark for Evita at The London Palladium 

Aideen Malone (Lighting Design) & Roland Horvath (Video Design) for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre 

Joshua Pharo for Kenrex at The Other Palace 

 

Best Sound Design supported by d&b audiotechnik 

Adam Fisher for Into The Woods at Bridge Theatre 

Gareth Owen for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre 

Ryan Rumery for Stereophonic at Duke of York's Theatre 

Giles Thomas for Kenrex at The Other Palace 

 

Outstanding Musical Contribution 

Matt Brind (Orchestrations & Arrangements) for Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre 

Will Butler (Original Songs & Orchestrations) & Justin Craig (Orchestrations) for Stereophonic at Duke of York's Theatre 

John Patrick Elliott (Composition) for Kenrex at The Other Palace 

Chris Fenwick (Musical Supervision & Arrangements) & Sean Hayes (Live Piano Performance of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue) for Good Night, Oscar at Barbican Theatre 

 

Best Family Show 

The Boy At The Back Of The Class, adapted by Nick Ahad at Rose Theatre 

The Boy With Wings, adapted by Arvind Ethan David at Polka Theatre 

The Firework-Maker’s Daughter, adapted by Jude Christian at Polka Theatre 

The Three Little Pigs, music by George Stiles, book & lyrics by Anthony Drewe at Unicorn Theatre 

 

Best New Production in Affiliate Theatre 

Ben And Imo by Mark Ravenhill at Orange Tree Theatre 

The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams at The Yard Theatre 

The Ministry Of Lesbian Affairs by Iman Qureshi at Kiln Theatre 

Miss Myrtle’s Garden by Danny James King at Bush Theatre 

The Shitheads by Jack Nicholls at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at Royal Court Theatre 

 

Best New Dance Production 

Into The Hairy by Sharon Eyal for S-E-D at Sadler's Wells 

Mimi’s Shebeen by Alesandra Seutin & KVS at Sadler's Wells East 

Random Taranto by María del Mar Suárez (La Chachi) as part of Dance Umbrella: Change Tempo at The Pit at Barbican 

She’s Auspicious by Mythili Prakash at Sadler’s Wells East 

 

Best New Opera Production supported by TAIT 

Dead Man Walking by English National Opera at London Coliseum 

The Makropulos Case by The Royal Opera at Royal Opera House 

Tosca by The Royal Opera at Royal Opera House 

Die Walküre by The Royal Opera at Royal Opera House 



Broadway Bracket


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos