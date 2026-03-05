Sutton Foster to Perform at the Ogunquit Playhouse 2026 Gala

🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ogunquit Playhouse will present their 2026 Gala. The celebration will take place on Monday, August 3, at 6 pm, beginning with a concert by Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster at the Playhouse, followed by a dinner at Cliff House Maine.

“We are delighted to welcome the iconic Sutton Foster to Ogunquit Playhouse this Summer for what is sure to be an incredible evening,” said Bradford Kenney. “Sutton’s brother has long been a part of our Playhouse family, and we feel so fortunate to be able to share her warmth, humor, and extraordinary talent with our patrons.”

In addition to the concert, the Gala evening will include pre-show cocktails and a sit-down dinner at the stunning Cliff House Maine, just south of The Playhouse overlooking the coast.

Ticket packages for the performance and full gala celebration will be announced soon. Proceeds from the evening support Ogunquit Playhouse’s mission to create exceptional theatre and preserve its legacy for generations to come.

Ogunquit Playhouse’s 94th season includes Ain’t Too Proud (May 14 – June 13), Hello, Dolly! (June 18 – July 18), City of Angels (July 23 – August 22), The Producers (August 27 – September 26), and Small Town, the world premiere John Mellencamp musical (October 1 – November 1).