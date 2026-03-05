Arena Stage to Host 'Spring Break Camp' for Grades 3-5

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A spring-break taste of Arena Stage’s celebrated summer camp! Join in for an exciting week of multi-arts fun. Campers in grades 3-5 will enjoy daily classes in improvisation and musical theater, plus their choice of additional classes in visual art, singing, or theater. With backstage glimpses and opportunities to perform on one of Arena’s professional stages, it’s an unforgettable arts vacation of fun and friendship!

Schedule below!

DAILY SCHEDULE

8:30-8:45AM – Drop Off

8:45-9:00AM – Warm Up/Beginning of the Day Routine

9:00-10:00AM – Class 1

Camper’s Choice: Fashion Design & Sewing OR Fairytales and Legends

10:00-10:10AM – Snack Break

10:10-11:10AM – Class 2

All Campers: Improvisation

11:15AM-12:15PM – Arena Adventures

Backstage glimpses of a professional theater

12:15-12:45PM – Lunch

12:45-1:45PM – Choice Period

A list of activity options that changes from day to day

1:45-2:45PM – Class 3

Camper’s Choice: Disney Medley OR Mini Masterpieces

2:45-3:45PM – Class 4

All Campers: Musical Theater

3:45-4:00PM – Wrap Up Activities

4:00-4:15PM – Pick Up

About Arena Stage

The first racially integrated theater in our nation’s capital and a pioneer of the regional theater movement, Arena Stage was founded in 1950 in Washington, D.C. Today, under the leadership of Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif and Executive Producer Edgar Dobie, Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. They produce plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep, and dangerous in the American spirit, and present diverse and groundbreaking work from some of the best artists around the country. Consistently contributing to the American theatrical lexicon by commissioning and developing new plays, Arena Stage impacts the lives of over 10,000 students annually through its work in community engagement and serves a diverse annual audience of more than 300,000. For more information: arenastage.org