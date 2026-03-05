EXCLUSIVE First Look Photos: THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY & JUNE, Now On Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Check out our exclusive production photos of The Ballad of Johnny & June, starring Christopher Ryan Grant and Christina Bianco.

Following sell out seasons at California’s La Jolla Playhouse and Canada’s acclaimed Citadel Theatre, Christopher Ryan Grant (The Iceman Cometh, Million Dollar Quartet) brings his acclaimed performance as Johnny Cash to the UK & Ireland tour, opening at Bromley’s Churchill Theatre on 2 March. Two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Christina Bianco (Forbidden Broadway, The Wizard of Oz) stars as June Carter Cash. Tickets are on sale now from JohnnyAndJuneMusical.com.

Joining Christopher Ryan Grant and Christina Bianco, the role of John Carter Cash will be played by Ryan O'Donnell, the role of Man One by Christopher Short who also understudies Johnny Cash, the role of Man Two by Chomba S. Taulo, the role of Man Three by Peter Peverley, the role of Woman One by Abigail Matthews who also understudies June Carter Cash, the role of Woman Two by Anne-Marie Wojna, the role of Woman Three by Celyn Cartwright who also understudies June Carter Cash, the role of Swing by Denis Grindel who also understudies Johnny Cash, the role of Swing by Lenny Turner who also understudies John Carter Cash, the role of Swing by Michael Mahony who also understudies John Carter Cash, and the role of Swing by Mia Jae.

John Carter Cash, son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, has co-created the musical and shaped the show based on his own recollections and memories of his parents. The Ballad of Johnny & June is narrated by the character of John and told from his point of view. This acclaimed hit new musical shows why Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash remain one of the most iconic couples in music history, packed with a soundtrack of beloved hits — I Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Hey Porter, Jackson, I’ve Been Everywhere, Wildwood Flower and many more.

The show is now open at Churchill Theatre, Bromley and will tour the UK and Ireland until September.

Photo Credits: Pamela Raith