Photos: MUSIC CITY in Rehearsal Ahead of Return to New Venue

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music City has gone back into rehearsal as the production prepares for its return to its new venue in midtown. Check out photos from the first rehearsal below!

Music City, which opened to rave reviews last year and was extended three times by popular demand in its award-winning run at BEDLAM, will reopen at 512 West 42nd Street near 10th Avenue just west of Times Square in a new venue that is being refashioned into a fully functioning Nashville bar, expressly for the production. The immersive space will fully embody the world of Music City, inviting audiences to step inside The Wicked Tickle, a country bar where music, storytelling, and nightlife collide.

The show features original and existing songs by multi-platinum songwriter J.T. Harding, including showstoppers “Smile,” “Sangria,” and “Somewhere In My Car,” written for such artists as Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Uncle Kracker, Dierks Bently, and Florida Georgia Line, and an original book by playwright Peter Zinn (Rumspringa, Somewhere With You). Directed by BEDLAM’s artistic director Eric Tucker, Music City will begin performances Monday, March 23, 2026 and will open on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

The heralded original cast will return to their roles: Drew Bastian (Off-Broadway: Measure for Measure; National Tour: Hair) as Newt, Jonathan Judge-Russo (Off-Broadway: Falling, Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me) as Drew, Julianne B. Merrill (Broadway: music teams for Chess, Real Women Have Curves, SMASH!, among others) as Wyn, Leenya Rideout (Broadway: War Horse; Company; Cabaret) as Tammy/Leeanne, Andrew Rothenberg (Off-Broadway: BEDLAM’s The Assassination of Julius Caesar..., Signature Theater’s Curse of the Starving Class) as Bakerman/Stucky Stiles, Casey Shuler (Regional: Hair, Titanic, Legally Blonde) as “23,” and Stephen Michael Spencer (Broadway: Clyde’s; Off-Broadway: Medea: Re-Versed) as T.J. Understudies are Grace Bernardo, Danny Hayward and Megan Loomis.

Band members include Drew Bastian (Drums), Ann Klein (Lead Guitar, Mandolin, Lap Steel), Julianne B. Merrill (Keys) and Tony Tino (Bass).

Music City follows two young singer-songwriters into The Wicked Tickle, an East Nashville bar that serves up cheap beer, open mics, and dreams of big breaks. The bar regulars bravely pursue love and music in the face of addiction, poverty, and haunting pasts. But in Nashville, heartbreak is the only thing they hand out for free. Music City is an intimate, gritty, and thrilling take on the world of beers, guitars, sawdust, and sunshine.

Scenic Design is by Clifton Chadick, assisted by Buffy Cardoza, Costume Design is by Kindall Houston Almond, Lighting Design is by Eric Southern, and Sound Design is by Jane Shaw. Choreography is by John Heginbotham. Associate Director is Caitlin Morley. Production Manager is Kyle Schuller. Music Supervisor/Music Director is Julianne B. Merrill. Associate Music Supervisor/Arranger/Sub MD is PJ Ju. Production Stage Manager is Diane Healy. Assistant Stage Manager is Deanna Kahn.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron