Brandy Clark Confirms 'Art of the Storyteller' Tour with Special Guests

Grammy Award-winning and Tony-nominated musician Brandy Clark will sit down with Rodney Crowell, Patty Griffin, Rosanne Cash, Robert Horn, and Lori McKenna on her “Art of the Storyteller” tour this spring.

These intimate conversations will include Clark and her guest sharing stories behind their craft and weaving personal anecdotes with acoustic performances during newly confirmed stops at New York’s City Winery, Arlington’s Regent Theatre, Portland’s State Theatre, as well as two special performances on the Cayamo Cruise.

Tickets for “Art of the Storyteller” will go on-sale tomorrow, March 6 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found here.

The new tour adds to a series of newly confirmed headline dates, which include stops at Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre, Louisville’s Bomhard Theater, Knoxville’s Bijou Theatre, Phoenix’s Musical Instrument Museum, Greensboro’s The Pyrle and Agoura Hills’ Canyon Club, among many others. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

Clark recently performed “Trailblazer (Dream Chaser Version)” at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards alongside Reba McEntire and Lukas Nelson. The track is a reimagined version of the original, Grammy-nominated song, “Trailblazer,” which Clark originally wrote with Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert and reworked specifically for the Grammy In Memoriam performance.

Clark won Best Americana Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards and Song of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards with her song, “Dear Insecurity,” featuring 11x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile. The track is from Clark’s self-titled album, which was produced by Carlile.

In addition to her work as a solo artist, Clark has written songs such as “A Beautiful Noise,” the Grammy-nominated duet performed by Carlile and Alicia Keys, and Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow.”

She also composed the music for the hit musical comedy, Shucked, alongside her longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally, which will make its highly anticipated U.K. premiere this summer at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, with a limited season run from May 10 to June 14. With the show, Clark won Outstanding Music at the 67th Drama Desk Awards and was nominated for Best Original Score at the 76th Tony Awards, where Shucked received nine nominations overall.

Brandy Clark Confirmed Tour Dates

BOLD on sale tomorrow, March 6 at 10:00am local time

March 16—Miami, FL—Cayamo Cruise 2026 (with Rodney Crowell)*

March 18—Miami, FL—Cayamo Cruise 2026 (with Patty Griffin)*

March 19—Miami, FL—Cayamo Cruise 2026

April 9—New York, NY—City Winery (with Rosanne Cash)*

April 13—New York, NY—City Winery Loft (with Robert Horn)*

April 15—Arlington, MA—Regent Theatre (with Lori McKenna)*

April 16—Portland, ME—State Theatre (with Lori McKenna)*

April 23—Greensboro, NC—The Pyrle

April 24—Hopewell, VA—The Beacon Theatre

April 25—Annapolis, MD—Rams Head On Stage

April 28—Louisville, KY—Bomhard Theater

April 29—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre

April 30—Knoxville, TN—Bijou Theatre

May 1—Decatur, AL—Princess Theatre

May 9—Phoenix, AZ—Musical Instrument Museum

May 10—San Juan Capistrano, CA—The Coach House

May 12—Agoura Hills, CA—Canyon Club

May 13—Menlo Park, CA—The Guild Theatre

May 15—Grass Valley, CA—The Center for The Arts

May 16—Novato, CA—HopMonk Tavern Novato

May 28—The Woodlands, TX—Dosey Doe

May 29—Kerrville, TX—Kerrville Folk Festival

May 30—San Angelo, TX—Brooks & Bates Theatre

July 24—White Sulfur Springs, MT—Red Ants Pants Music Festival

*Art of the Storyteller

Photo Credit: Victoria Stevens