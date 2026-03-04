Photos: Menier Chocolate Factory’s Revival Of THE HOLY ROSENBERGS

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Menier Chocolate Factory has released production photos from its revival of THE HOLY ROSENBERGS by Ryan Craig, directed by Lindsay Posner. The production began previews February 27 and opened March 9, and will run through May 2 at the London venue.

The cast includes Dan Fredenburgh as Saul, Nitai Levi as Jonny, Adrian Lukis as Sir Stephen, Dorothea Myer-Bennett as Ruth, Tracy-Ann Oberman as Lesley, Nicholas Woodeson as David, and Alex Zur as Simon.

THE HOLY ROSENBERGS follows a North London family in crisis. David struggles to save a failing catering business while Lesley attempts to support her husband, and their daughter Ruth faces public backlash after investigating alleged war crimes in Gaza for the United Nations.

The creative team includes design by Tim Shortall, lighting design by Charles Balfour, and sound design by Yvonne Gilbert.

The play premiered at the National Theatre in 2011 and has returned in this new production at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Following THE HOLY ROSENBERGS, director Lindsay Posner will return to the venue to direct Peter Shaffer’s EQUUS in a co-production with Theatre Royal Bath.

The Menier Chocolate Factory currently also has productions running beyond its Southwark venue, including THE PRODUCERS at the Garrick Theatre in the West End and SABRAGE at Lafayette London.