Video: THE TALE OF THE GIFTED PRINCE Musical Director and Sound Designer on Bringing the Show to Life

The Tale of the Gifted Prince is now playing at Theatre Calgary. In a new video, Daniel Green, Musical Director & Composer, and Joshua D. Reid, Sound Designer, sat down to talk about how this world premiere truly comes to life.

Daniel first read The Remarkable Journey of Prince Jen at nine years old — and the story stayed with him. Years later, after meeting Lezlie Wade in New York, that childhood spark began transforming into what is now The Tale of the Gifted Prince, which premiered this February at Theatre Calgary. What started as imagination became a full orchestral score.

And then comes the next layer — sound. Joshua shares what it takes to support a production of this scale, including balancing 105 microphones — every voice, every musical cue, every subtle sonic detail that transports you deeper into Prince Ren’s world. Because sound design isn’t just about amplification — it’s about atmosphere. It’s about making magic feel real.

Check out the full interview here!

The Tale of the Gifted Prince is running at Theatre Calgary through March 15. The world premiere musical is based on the novel The Remarkable Journey of Prince Jen by Lloyd Alexander.

The cast includes Ma-Anne Dionisio, Daren Dyhengco, Daniel Fong, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Kennedy Kanagawa, Kelvin Moon Loh, Kodie Rollan, Julius Sermonia, Kelsey Verzotti, Kelly Wong, Selina Wong, Olivia Yang, and Michelle Yu. Kalia Stapleton is an understudy, and Tiana Jung and Mark Sinongco are swings.

The creative team includes Darren Lee (director, choreographer), Lezlie Wade (book and lyrics, associate director), Daniel Green (music, musical director), Beyata Hackborn (set design), Jessica Poirier-Chang (costume design), Sophie Tang (lighting design), Joshua D. Reid (sound design), Sean Nieuwenhuis (projection design), Green Fools Theatre (puppet design and creation), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturg), Geoffrey Ko (orchestrator), Danielle Gimbal (copyist), John Knight (fight director), Kristine Bendul (associate choreographer), Ian Chan (associate musical director), Aliza Sarian (assistant dramaturg), Jane MacFarlane (voice coach), Amy Jewell (stage manager), Kennedy Greene (assistant stage manager), Michael Luong (assistant stage manager), Niamh McCallion (apprentice stage manager), Steven Conde (TC Mentors Program - directing), and Tara Kiely (TC Mentors Program - sound design).