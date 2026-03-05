Scotland's Oldest Youth Theatre Marks Its 60th Year With Festival, Summer Masterclasses, and More

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Perth Youth Theatre - Scotland's first and longest-running theatre-based youth company - has announced a landmark programme of activity for its diamond anniversary year, placing young people firmly at the centre of planning, performance and participation.

Founded in 1966 by Brian Howard and Catherine Robins as the first theatre-based youth company in Scotland, Perth Youth Theatre has shaped the careers of Hollywood star Ewan McGregor, Taggart's Colin McCredie, broadcaster and author Stuart Cosgrove, and most recently, actors Aron Dochard (Dept Q, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Andor) and Ronan Doyle (The Witcher: Blood Origin).

The 2026 programme comes on the back of a triumphant recent production of The Addams Family – A Musical Comedy, which drew outstanding audience responses. Reviewers and audiences described it as "an evening well spent — beautiful singing, vibrant production, very professional and extremely good fun," while others were simply astonished by the standard: "It's hard to believe this is a youth production — so mature, with some amazing performances." One audience member called it "the musical of the year," adding: "Can't believe these young actors can be so confident and professional."

The response underlines what PYT has always known: that given the right environment, young people are capable of extraordinary things. It also arrives at a moment when the value of youth theatre has never been more clearly evidenced. Research shows that 20% of adolescents may experience a mental health problem in any given year, while a Scottish study identified six key long-term positive impacts of youth theatre participation: confidence, emotional intelligence, resilience, teamwork and leadership skills, emotional wellbeing and broadened horizons.

The Perth Youth Theatre Festival will take place on Saturday 20 June, bringing together participants from across Perth Youth Theatre (PYT), Perth Youth Music Theatre (PYMT) and PYT productions for an all-day celebration of youth creativity. The festival offers young people the opportunity to share the work they have been developing with family and friends, while also taking part in workshops designed to encourage collaboration, experimentation and skill-sharing across disciplines. This year's edition will carry special significance as the centrepiece of PYT's diamond anniversary celebrations.

In July, Perth Youth Theatre will run a programme of Summer Masterclasses over a ten-day period, offering participants the chance to work closely with industry professionals across a range of specialist art forms. Uniquely, the masterclasses have been shaped directly by areas of interest expressed by the young people themselves - ensuring the programme responds to their ambitions and curiosity, while providing insight into professional practice and potential creative pathways.

Alongside its performance and learning programme, Perth Youth Theatre will host a series of fundraising events planned and delivered by its Youth Ambassadors throughout the year. All proceeds will go directly back into PYT, reinforcing the role of young people not only as participants, but as advocates and leaders within the organisation.

Together, the festival, masterclasses and fundraising programme underline Perth Youth Theatre's ongoing commitment to youth empowerment, access and creative development — ensuring that, 60 years on, young people remain at the heart of everything it does.

Corin Beattie, Head of Learning & Engagement at Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, said: “Young people never cease to amaze me. The recent performance of The Addams Family was true testament to what they are capable of - and as a team we couldn't have been prouder watching them take to that stage with such confidence, skill and sheer joy. But what strikes me just as much as their talent is their dedication - not only to their own development, but to each other. They throw themselves into everything PYT offers, whether that be preparing for a show; consistently showing up every week to their class or committing to being a Youth Ambassador and representing their peers. They do so with a generosity of spirit that means every member, regardless of age or experience, feels supported and valued. Some of our participants have been with us since they were young children and are now young adults moving on to the next stage of their lives. It is a privilege to see them grow and develop, and further proves the importance of youth theatre in helping young people explore and build skills in creativity, resilience, leadership and teamwork - skills which will stay with them and serve them throughout their lives."

Christopher Glasgow, Director at Perth Theatre and Concert Hall said: “For 60 years, Perth Youth Theatre has been a launchpad for Scotland's theatrical talent - from our stages in Perth to screens and stages around the world. But the impact of PYT goes far beyond performance. The evidence is clear: participation in youth theatre builds confidence, emotional intelligence, resilience and leadership - qualities that shape young people for life. As we mark this diamond anniversary, our 2026 programme is a celebration of everything that makes PYT special: the ambition, creativity and courage of our young people, and the transformative difference that the right creative environment can make. They don't just perform here - they grow, they lead, they inspire, and they shape this organisation's future, and their own.”

