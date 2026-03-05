Bucks County Playhouse to Present ASL Interpreted Performances For 2026 Mainstage Season

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bucks County Playhouse will have American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performances during the 2026 Mainstage season.

In partnership with Hands Up Productions, trained ASL interpreters will be positioned in a designated section of the theater to provide clear sightlines for both the performance and interpretation.

“Gathering our community to experience theatre is at the heart of everything we do at Bucks County Playhouse. With our growing audiences we are proud to offer more inclusive ways to experience our Mainstage productions and aim to continue creating a more accessible space for all,” said Nicole Hackmann, Executive Director. “We are especially grateful to Board member Linda Sommer for her generous support as we present our first ASL interpreted performance of ‘Starstruck’ on March 15.”

ASL interpreted performance for “Starstruck” is March 15. “Starstruck” (a World Premiere Musical) is set in the starry skies of Idaho, a determined astronomer takes on her small town to save the night sky and sparks fly—literally and figuratively. Featuring original music by Grammy Award-winner Emily Saliers of The Indigo Girls and book by Tony-nominee Beth Malone (“Fun Home”) and Mary Ann Stratton.

ASL interpreted performance for “Cat On A Hot Tin Roof” is May 17. “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” is Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play of pride, passion, and painful truths within a Southern family on the brink.

ASL interpreted performance for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific” is July 12. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s sweeping wartime romance — with deep Bucks County roots — returns for the nation’s 250th celebration. Featuring some of Broadway’s most beloved songs, “South Pacific” remains a timeless story of love, duty and hope.

ASL interpreted performance for “Rent” is September 6. “Rent” (the Pulitzer Prize-Winning Musical) is set in New York’s East Village, where a group of young artists fight for love, freedom, and self-expression. A powerful celebration of friendship, resilience, and living for today.

ASL interpreted performance for “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn” is December 13. A show for the whole family! A song-and-dance man turns a country farmhouse into a year-round celebration in this feel-good musical filled with romance and charm.