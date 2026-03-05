Review: Linda Glick Wows Crowd with 'ENTRE NOUS' at Laurie Beechman Theater

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Linda Glick, veteran of the cabaret circuit, stopped by the Laurie Beechman Theater in Midtown Manhattan on February 25, 2026 for a performance of her show Entre Nous, a curated collection of tunes across languages and eras that Glick tied together with her witty banter and vocal talents.

She opened the show with the titular song, "Entre Nous" – French for “between us.” It was a classy number, with Glick’s voice sliding effortlessly over the smooth and jazzy instrumental accompaniment. In addition to giving Glick a chance to show off her vocal range a bit, the choice of opening song set the tone of the show nicely – conjuring images of smoke-filled jazz bars around the world.

In between numbers, Glick regaled the audience with tales of her travels. From trips to Switzerland and France as a girl to performances in Suriname during periods of political unrest, she peppered in her most interesting stories throughout the set list. She included several stories from her previous years in New York as well, from her origins as a singer at a small bar in the Bronx to her discovery by some investors and her subsequent globetrotting singing career.

Glick also sang in several different languages – a hallmark of her career. She explained that she fell into the practice of singing in other languages quite naturally, having learned French as a teenager and then embarked upon a singing career in the linguistic melting pot of New York City. Her show consisted mainly of English and French, but with several Spanish songs and one tune in Russian as well. Stylistically, she leaned heavily on the chanson genre, showcasing classics from legendary French singer Charles Aznavour as well as lesser-known gems.

One particular highlight of the show was her rendition of Boris Fomin’s "Those Were the Days." Before performing the number, Glick told the story of how she learned it – early in her career, she bought the sheet music from a Russian music shop in the Lower East Side, learned the words phonetically, and then donned a costume and props in order to help her remember the song onstage. It worked, and the tune became a staple of her repertoire. Her performance of the song was quite lively, making it one of the most memorable songs of the evening.

Glick’s storytelling was on-point throughout as well. At one point, Glick told a hilarious story of a time she was hired to perform a show entirely in French, even showing a poster from the show itself all those years ago – with her name changed to sound more French. She was performing in a place where people would recognize her, however, and her retelling of the incident was wickedly funny. Glick’s comedic timing shone through throughout her banter, but that story in particular was well-received by the crowd.

Glick also performed three of her own songs: "Bittersweet," "Kaleidoscope," and "Sweet Moments." All three were excellent numbers, showcasing Glick’s talent as a songwriter and lyricist as well as a singer. Sweet Moments in particular was a crowd favorite, with its slower pace and flowery lyricism.

Overall, Entre Nous was an excellent show. Glick showcased her skill as both a singer and a storyteller, balancing the two to create a memorable evening.

