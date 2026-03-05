Photos: Nashville Ballet's SWAN LAKE Enthralls at Tennessee Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dancers of Nashville Ballet returned to the stage with SWAN LAKE, presented at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall. Check out photos of the production!

The production featured principal performances by Lily Saito and Colette Tilinski as Odette/Odile and James Lankford and Jorge Emilio Peña as Prince Siegfried.

The ballet was staged by artistic director Paul Vasterling and performed with live orchestral accompaniment by the Nashville Symphony, playing the score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The full-length production marked a major moment for the company, with several dancers making their debuts in the principal roles. The engagement drew strong audiences throughout the run, which concluded with a sold-out Sunday performance.

Photo Credit: Karyn Photography/Sarah Hartsell Photography



Nashville Ballet: Swan Lake

