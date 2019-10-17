Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 10/21-10/25

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Oct. 21-25.



Monday, Oct. 21 - Kelly and Ryan catch up with "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host JIMMY KIMMEL, and "Black and Blue" star NAOMIE HARRIS stops by.



Tuesday, Oct. 22 - KATE BECKINSALE discusses the film "Farming," and ANNA CAMP chats about the series "Perfect Harmony."



Wednesday, Oct. 23 - AARON PAUL talks about the film "El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie," and "Riverdale" star CAMILA MENDES visits.



Thursday, Oct. 24 - "The Lighthouse" star WILLEM DAFOE joins Kelly and Ryan, and CYNTHIA ERIVO speaks about the film "Harriet." Plus, acclaimed violinist and singer-songwriter LINDSEY STIRLING performs for the "Live" audience.



Friday, Oct. 25 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "Dolemite Is My Name" star EDDIE MURPHY, and The Points Guy BRIAN KELLY shares tips for holiday travel.



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





