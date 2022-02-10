Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PROMISED LAND on ABC - Monday, February 14, 2022

Father Ramos' return to Sonoma makes waves throughout the Sandoval family, while Lettie and Joe hit a rough patch. Margaret is excited to be invited to Carmen's 25th birthday party much to everyone else's dismay. Young Lettie, Joe and Billy leave town on an important mission. (TV-14, LV)Guest starring is Yul Vazquez as Father Ramos, Ariana Guerra as Rosa Sanchez, Natalia del Riego as Daniela Perez, Andrew J. West as Michael, Carlos Javier Rivera as Cruz Delgado and Miguel Angel Garcia as Junior."El Regalo (The Gift)" was written by Michael Jones-Morales and directed by Felix Alcala."Promised Land" is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California's Sonoma Valley.The series will star John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos, Katya Martín as Juana and Rolando Chusan as Billy and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft."Promised Land" is written and executive produced by Matt Lopez. Adam Kolbrenner and Maggie Malina also serve as executive producers. Executive producer Michael Cuesta will also direct. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.Watch a preview here: