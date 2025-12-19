Video: Michael Crawford Reflects on PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Role on CBS MORNINGS





Earlier this month, Tony Award-winning performer Michael Crawford became a 2025 Kennedy Center Honoree. To commemorate the occasion, the Phantom of the Opera star spoke with CBS Mornings about his storied career, which includes roles in films like Hello, Dolly! and stage musicals like Barnum.

"It's quite mind-blowing," said Crawford of the honor. He also recalled hearing the opening notes of Phantom for the first time. "When [Andrew Lloyd Webber] played to me the overture, the hair stood up on the back of my neck."

Though Crawford hasn't donned the iconic mask for more than 35 years, he looks back on the character with fondness. "I adored playing and creating it, building him... I still love it. It's like an old friend that you never forget and you had such fun together." Check out the full segment now, which sees the performer return to Her Majesty's Theatre in London, where he first played the role.

CBS will broadcast the 2025 Kennedy Center ceremony on Tuesday, December 23, at 8:00-10:30 PM ET/PT, and will also stream on Paramount+.

About Michael Crawford

Michael Crawford created the role of 'The Phantom' in the hit musical earning him an astonishing catalogue of critical recognition, including Broadway's Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and the Los Angeles Dramalogue Award and Drama Critics Award.

After opening in Phantom on October 9, 1986, he was made an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) by the Queen, as well as receiving his second Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He played the part for three and a half years as the toast of London, New York, and Los Angeles. In 2014, he was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for charitable and philanthropic services, particularly to children's charities.

Other stage credits include Billy, Dance of the Vampires, The Woman in White, The Wizard of Oz, and The Go-Between. Onscreen, he can be seen in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, How I Won the War, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, and more.