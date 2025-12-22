Video: Watch a Holiday-Themed Sneak Peek Clip of PLURIBUS Season Finale

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Happy holidays, Carol! Apple will debut the season finale epic of Pluribus one day early, ahead of the holiday, on Apple TV on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. Check out a new special clip, “Pluribus: A Christmas Carol," featuring Emmy Award-nominee Rhea Seehorn along with a merry band of carolers.

In the ninth episode of the hit science fiction series, titled "La Chica o El Mundo," Manousos arrives in Albuquerque, and complications ensue. Meanwhile, Carol visits the last best place on Earth.

Already picked up for a second season, Pluribus is a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness. In addition to Seehorn, the series stars Karolina Wydra (“Sneaky Pete”) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (“The Hijacking of Flight 601”), and guest stars Miriam Shor (“American Fiction”) and Samba Schutte (“Our Flag Means Death”).

Pluribus is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning Gilligan alongside WGA Award winner Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.