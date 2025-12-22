Colleen Hoover's REGRETTING YOU Sets Paramount+ Streaming Debut

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Regretting You, the movie based on the eponymous novel by international and #1 New York Times-bestselling author, Colleen Hoover, will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Tuesday, December 23.

Directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars, The New Mutants), the film's streaming premiere arrives on the heels of a strong theatrical run, during which it topped the box office in its third week and grossed over $90 million.

The romantic drama follows Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her teenage daughter (Mckenna Grace) as they navigate the aftermath of a devastating accident that uncovers a shocking betrayal. As long-buried family secrets come to light, Morgan and Clara are forced to redefine love, confront grief and rediscover each other.

In addition to Williams (FELLOW TRAVELERS, Get Out, M3GAN, Girls) and Grace (Ghostbusters, Gifted, The Haunting of Hill House), the film's cast includes Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Scott Eastwood, Willa Fitzgerald, Clancy Brown, Sam Morelos and Ethan Costanilla.

Watch the trailer:

Photo Credit: Paramount