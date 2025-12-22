Daniel Breaker Joins HADESTOWN West End Cast

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway and television star Daniel Breaker will play Hermes in the West End production of Hadestown from 29 December 2025. He joins the London cast having played the role at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway since February this year. Other credits include the Broadway productions of Hamilton, The Book of Mormon and Shrek the Musical as well as Billions and Girls5Eva on television.

Breaker (who takes over the role of Hermes from Cedric Neal) joins Desmonda Cathabel as Eurydice; Chris Jarman as Hades; Nicola Roberts as Persephone (until 18 January 2026); Joy Wielkens as Persepone (from 20 January – 8 March 2026) and Dylan Wood as Orpheus.

Melanie Bright, Allie Daniel and Lauran Rae play the Fates; Femi Akinfolarin, Michelle Andrews, Ollie Bingham, Laura Delany and Sebastian Lim-Seet play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Juan Jackson, Oisín Nolan-Power, Lindo Shinda and Jasmine Triadi as Swings.

Hadestown is currently booking until 27 September 2026, at the Lyric Theatre, London. Casting for performances from 10 March 2026, will be announced soon.

Blending American songwriting traditions, from indie folk, to pop, blues, and New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown has music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Tony and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album, before transforming the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

The Hadestown creative team includes David Neumann (Choreography), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Michael Krass (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (Sound Design), Liam Robinson (Music Supervision and Vocal Arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (Arrangements and Orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (Dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK Associate Director), and Tarek Merchant (Musical Director & Associate Music Supervisor). Casting by Jacob Sparrow. Additional casting by Rob Kelly.