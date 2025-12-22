Video: Zachary Quinto Talks Working with Janet McTeer and Mandy Patinkin in THE ARTIST

Zachary Quinto is putting on his attorney hat in The Artist, the new Gilded Age-era murder mystery on The Network streaming service.

The performer, who was most recently seen on Broadway in 2024’s Cult of Love, appears as a guest star in the second half of the series, playing real-life defense lawyer Delphin Delmas, though he admits some liberties have been taken with the actual history.

“It was much more about what Aram Rappaport was creating with this incredible ensemble of actors,” McPhee shared during an exclusive interview with BroadwayWorld. “I wasn't as tethered to the real-life person because this is a real fictional exploration of something that...probably would have gone very differently in real life."

The series itself follows fictional tycoon and art appreciator Norman Henry, played by Mandy Patinkin. In the show, he and his wife, Marian (Janet McTeer), host a gathering of eclectic celebrities at their country home, with Delmas arriving to prepare a witness for a major trial. Created by Rappaport, The Artist brings together an all-star cast, including Patti LuPone, Hank Azaria, Danny Huston, Katharine McPhee, and Clark Gregg.

"There was a real sense of play," Quinto said of his experience on set, where he appeared alongside the aforementioned stage and screen luminaries. "To get to work with [Janet McTeer] a little bit was really exciting... And Mandy [Patinkin] and I had worked together on my show, Brilliant Minds, where he played my father. So it was wonderful to get to work with him again in a totally different environment..."

He also praised Rappaport's vision for the show and his new streaming service, The Network. "The fact that Aram has created this platform for content is really exciting...You look at the caliber of actors he got together for this project, and it reflects the potential of this model, of putting the power of narrative storytelling back in the hands of the creators and the hands of the artists, no pun intended."

Watch the full interview now, where Quinto also shares which other of the characters he has played would be helpful to have on hand to solve a murder mystery. Part 2 of The Artist will arrive on December 25.