PRET Comes to Three Arts Club, Based on Henrik Ibsen's GHOSTS

Three Arts Club (TAC) presented Pret, directed by M.K. Raina, based on Henrik Ibsen's play Ghosts, with Hindi translation by scholar and playwright Nemi Chandra Jain. The play was staged on Friday, December 19th, 2025 at Main Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi.

Pret explores the conflict between entrenched traditions and emerging ideas shaped by scientific thought and rational inquiry. The play examines how societies that glorify outdated beliefs and moral codes, without questioning their relevance, continue to suffer the consequences of a decaying past. Through its narrative, Pret confronts the invisible “ghosts” of inherited hypocrisy, repression and denial, revealing how unresolved truths resurface across generations, often leading to tragedy.

The play features a distinguished cast including Rakesh Kumar Singh, Kavita Seth, Vipin Kumar, Namrata Sinha and Arpit Anand, bringing depth and intensity to this powerful adaptation. Pret is produced by Anuradha Dar, a leading figure in Delhi theatre and education.

Sharing his perspective, director M.K. Raina notes, “The play deals with the idea of change, when new ideas and discoveries about life and sciences confront each other. Holding on to an old and decadent past, preserved by glorifying its outdated beliefs and virtues without scientific rationality, results in pain, suffering and tragedy. The ghosts of the evil past keep persisting unless they are resisted and exposed with scientific truths.”

Speaking about the production, producer Anuradha Dar said, “Pret is not just a play from the past - it is a mirror held up to our present. Theatre has the power to provoke thoughts, question complacency and awaken conscience. At TAC, our endeavour has always been to bring meaningful, intellectually engaging work to audiences and this production continues that legacy.”

In today's context—marked by rapid social change, ideological polarisation and resistance to critical thinking - Pret resonates strongly. The play urges audiences to question blind adherence to tradition, confront uncomfortable truths and reflect on the cost of suppressing reason and reform. Its themes remain deeply relevant in a world still grappling with inherited dogmas and moral contradictions.