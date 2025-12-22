Video: Watch the First Trailer for Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY Starring Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway & More

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The highly anticipated first trailer has been released for The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan's new big-screen version of the classic epic by Homer. The trailer previews the Greek tale, featuring grand settings, costumes, and new looks at several members of the main cast. The mythic action epic was shot worldwide using brand new IMAX film technology and will open in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, the central KING of Ithaca. In the trailer, we see him bringing his soldiers back home after the Trojan War, as depicted in the original poem. Tom Holland plays his son, Telemachus, with Anne Hathaway as his wife, Penelope. Also starring in the film are Tony Award-nominee Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Samantha Morton, John Leguizamo, and Mia Goth, among others.

Written and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey is produced by him and Emma Thomas for their company, Syncopy. Thomas Hayslip serves as executive producer.

Homer's epic poem has been adapted numerous times over the years for the stage and screen and has been translated from the original Greek into several modern English translations. A multi-part musical adaptation, titled Epic: The Musical, was released via streaming from 2022 to 2024.