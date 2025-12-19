Video: Hugh Jackman Shares Why He Started His New Theater Company





Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman, currently on the press circuit for Song Sung Blue, spoke about his new theater company, "Together," during a Thursday visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Formed alongside producer Sonia Friedman, the company attempts to make theater more accessible for general audiences with small venues and low ticket prices. It kicked off earlier this year with repertory performances of Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes and Creditors. After the live production, the shows become available to listen to on Audible.

"I want people to see theater. I grew up going to the theater. It wasn't crazy expensive," said Jackman on his decision to found a theater company. "I also wanted to make it, for me, easy to go and do. We have two or three plays in rep, so it's not eight shows a week, it's four shows a week. It's just nice and easy and relaxed and I love it." The next season of shows will take place in March in April of 2026.

Check out his conversation now, and watch Jackman perform a reimagined version of Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline as a tribute to Colbert below.

About Hugh Jackman

2024 brought Jackman a critically and commercially successful film Deadpool & Wolverine smashing box-office records, already cresting $1.3 billion worldwide. Jackman garnered an Academy Award nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.

Jackman’s standout performance also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination. For his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, Jackman received a GRAMMY for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media. Sales for the soundtrack to the film broke records around the world and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.

Jackman most recently appeared on Broadway in The Music Man. His other Broadway credits include The River; Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway; A Steady Rain; and The Boy From Oz. He appeared in the West End production of Oklahoma! in 1998, as well as Off-Broadway in Carousel in 2002.

Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS