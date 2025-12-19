Mark Gatiss-Led Mystery Series BOOKISH Sets PBS Premiere

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PBS has set the U.S. premiere of Bookish, a new six-part murder mystery series created, starring, and written by Olivier and Emmy Award-winner Mark Gatiss. Premiering Sundays, January 11 – February 15, 2026, 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. ET on PBS, the series follows antiquarian bookshop owner Gabriel Book (Gatiss) as he helps police solve a variety of mysterious crimes.

The series takes audiences into the chaotic and dangerous shadows of post-war 1946 London, where Gabriel Book’s encyclopedic knowledge of literature and history makes him an invaluable (if unconventional) consultant to the local police. Bookish features three cases across six episodes, with an intimate mystery simmering beneath the surface: the unconventional marriage between Gabriel and his wife and childhood best friend Trottie, who runs the wallpaper shop next door.

Polly Walker (Bridgerton, Line of Duty) stars as Trottie Book; Connor Finch (Everything I Know About Love) as Jack; Elliot Levey (We Were the Lucky Ones, Quiz) as Inspector Bliss; Blake Harrison (World on Fire, Still Up) as Sergeant Morris; and Buket Kömür (Our House) as Nora.

Bookish will begin streaming January 11, 2026, and be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, which is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO. All episodes of BOOKISH will be available to binge the night of premiere via PBS Passport and will also stream with PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video.

The show is a production of Eagle Eye Drama (an ITV Studios Company) and Happy Duck Films produced in association with UKTV and Beta Film for PBS. Directed by Carolina Giammetta, and written by Mark Gatiss and Matthew Sweet.

Watch a preview below:

Photo Credit: UKTV