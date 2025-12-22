Beechman Theatre to Present Andrea McArdle, Lillias White and More in Residency

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The historic Laurie Beechman Theatre experienced a renaissance in 2025 under new owners, Broadway producers, Tom and Michael D'Angora and a remodel by Tony Award winning designer David Rockwell. Since reopening in April, the room has drawn talent, from Oscar, Tony, and Grammy winners to stand-up comedians, burlesque, drag, new plays and musicals, and rising stars. Now, as 2026 approaches, the D’Angoras are launching the “Legends In Residency,” featuring monthly performances in the first half of the year from Broadway’s original Annie Andrea McArdle, Tony winners Lillias White and Donna McKechnie, and entertainment legend Lorna Luft.

Broadway’s original Annie, Andrea McArdle, continues her popular monthly residency titled Broadway On Demand. McArdle is ditching the set list and script, opting instead for a spontaneous, high-wire evening where anything can happen. Audience members pull iconic song titles and showbiz topics from a bucket, and Andrea leaps into backstage memories, outrageous anecdotes, and jaw-dropping gossip. From originating one of Broadway’s most beloved roles to working with Liberace, partying with Michael Jackson, receiving a dog from Barry Manilow, touring with Carol Channing and more - this show is an intimate, unpredictable plunge into showbiz history and a life lived on Broadway.

Tony winner Lillias White returns with Live at The Beechman, a powerhouse event promising Lillias’s thrilling vocals and a vibrant fusion of music from across her legendary career. Expect electrifying renditions from Disney’s Hercules, numbers from her debut in Dreamgirls, selections from her Tony-winning performance in The Life, plus jazz standards, R&B favorites, and bluesy classics. An evening with Lillias White is more than a concert; it’s a masterclass in song, soul, and storytelling.

Entertainment legend, Lorna Luft, daughter of Judy Garland and Sid Luft, has appeared on Broadway in shows like Promises, Promises, and on film in the cult favorite Grease 2. Now, she invites audiences into her world, sharing stories, anecdotes, and insights drawn from her rich musical lineage and personal experiences. Whether she's belting out showstoppers from the Great American Songbook, touching hearts with poignant ballads, or infusing new life into modern favorites, her voice resonates with warmth and sincerity.

The Tony-winning triple threat, Donna McKechnie presents A Musical Memoir, an intimate journey through her remarkable career in the theatre, a heartfelt and personal reflection of a life dedicated to the arts. Through heartfelt storytelling, Donna reflects on working alongside towering figures like Bob Fosse, Gwen Verdon, Michael Bennett, Marvin Hamlisch, and Stephen Sondheim. Featuring iconic songs from classics including A Chorus Line, Company, A Little Night Music, On The Town, Sweet Charity, and A Funny Thing Happened..., this new show celebrates her lifelong passion for the transformative power of musical theatre.