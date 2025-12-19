Tony Award-Nominee Fina Strazza Joins Cast of New Amy Poehler Series DIG

Tony nominee Fina Strazza, who starred as Beth in John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway, has joined the cast of Dig, a new Peacock comedy from Mike Schur and Amy Poehler. According to Variety, Strazza will play Patty, an inexperienced undergraduate assistant to Neville, played by Hugh Laurie.

The series follows four women working at an archeological dig in Greece who are at wildly different crossroads in their lives. When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy. Straza will star alongside Poehler, Laurie, and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Based on Kate Myers’ bestseller Excavations, Schur and Poehler co-wrote the pilot episode and are executive-producing the series, with Poehler also starring. J.J. Philbin also serves as a writer and executive producer on the series.

Strazza made her Broadway debut as the title role in Matilda the Musical in 2014. On-screen, she has appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Paper Girls, and Fear Street: Prom Queen. She returned to Broadway in 2025 with John Proctor is the Villain, gaining critical acclaim and a Tony nomination for her performance.



