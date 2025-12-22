Tribute Concert For Joe Corbett Comes to the Cork Opera House

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A tribute concert will be staged at the Cork Opera House in May in memory of Cork-born baritone and musical theatre performer Joe Corbett who passed away in July 2025.

Entitled Joe Corbett: A Celebration, the concert will feature some of Cork’s best known singers, colleagues and dear friends of Joe. Led by sopranos Majella Cullagh and Mary Hegarty, the concert will remember the popular singer with a collection of songs and memories. The performance will be presented on stage by Evelyn Grant.

Joe Corbett was born and grew up in Cork. He studied singing at CIT Cork School of Music, the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin, and at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

Joe’s recent performances in Cork include the roles of Fergus Mac Roth in Morrigan, Ko-Ko in The Mikado, Major-General Stanley in The Pirates of Penzance, Baron Zeta in The Merry Widow and Douphol in La Traviata in concert with Cork Operatic Society at the Opera House, and Rosetree in the premiere of John O’Brien’s opera The Nightingale and the Rose at The Everyman and on tour. His other roles for opera companies in Ireland include Papageno in The Magic Flute, Guglielmo in Così fan Tutte, Silvio in Pagliacci and Escamillo in Carmen.

In a statement on behalf of the concert organising team, Patrick Talbot said: "Joe was a much loved colleague and friend who is hugely missed by us all. We are delighted to gather together to remember and celebrate him in a way he would have much enjoyed himself.’

He was joined by Eibhlin Gleeson, Cork Opera House CEO, who said: “It is an absolute honour to play our part in celebrating the life and incredible career of Joe Corbett. He was a consistent presence on our stage over his career, an incredible talent, a friend to all and a brilliant collaborator. Joe was such a valued member of our Cork Opera House family and we are privileged to play a small part in celebrating his life in aid of the Irish Cancer Society. We are looking forward to this important night of music making.”

Joe Corbett: A Celebration will take place on Saturday 9 May 2026 at 8PM and all proceeds from the concert will go to The Irish Cancer Society.

