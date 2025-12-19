Yorgos Lanthimos' BUGONIA Sets December Streaming Debut on Peacock

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bugonia, the latest film from five-time Academy Award nominee Yorgos Lanthimos, will begin streaming on Peacock on Friday, December 26. Nominated for 3 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS and 3 Critics Choice Awards, Focus Features’ psychological thriller stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone.

The film follows two conspiracy-obsessed young men who kidnap a powerful CEO they believe is an alien out to destroy humanity. What begins as a paranoid act spirals into a battle of delusions and control. The dark comedy was released in theaters on October 24 to largely positive reviews.

Bugonia is co-produced by three-time Oscar-nominated producer Ed Guiney, Emma Stone, and Ari Aster. It is written by Will Tracy and scored by Jerskin Fendrix. The movie also features performances by Marc T. Lewis and Vanessa Eng.

Photo Credit: Focus Features