Review: ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND, Orange Tree Theatre

Following last year’s production of Treasure Island, the OT Young Company returns with Chinonyerem Odimba’s inventive and charming new version of Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Endless adaptations have been made of the story of the little girl falling down a rabbit hole, but Odimba brings a genuinely modern message, performed by this talented cast and creative team.

We meet Alice on a residential school trip, but it's not going well. Her classmates tease her, she misses her cat and wants to go home. She slips outside at night and falls into a fantasy world where the sea is made of tears, tea parties become discos and one queen is very angry about some missing tarts.

On press night Alice was played by Eithne Garricks who brought very convincing awkwardness and vulnerability to the role. Her Alice begins as a slightly self-righteous climate warrior who reveals self-doubt and frustration at always being misunderstood. Her adventures challenge her to reassess herself and become a happier person.

In a clever twist, we meet two other 'Alice's who represent the different aspects of her personality; Alice #2, played with nervy insecurity by Layla Shurmer and Alice #3, played with slightly haughty, over confidence by Avani Sarine.

Japhia Papa Marfo is a mellow and calming presence at The Cheshire Cat, acting as a soothing influence and calm advisor to Alice to embrace her own character and find some joy in her life. Agnes Halladay is an excellent Queen of Hearts; contrary, haughty and slightly maniacal.

There is strong support from the rest of the cast, with Ioan Oosthuizen as the straight-laced Mr Polland and the King on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Megan Diby fizzes as the Mad Hatter and Izzie Mayhew-Smith brims with nervous energy as the White Rabbit. What is clear is that everyone in this diverse cast of 18 throws themselves fully into this production.

Director Matt Hassall doesn't let the pace drop for a moment, bringing in lovely touches where even the door locks become characters. Alice falls down the rabbit hole through twisting neon squares, the Caterpillar oozes round the stage with four actors following to mimic his movements and the Orange Tree's balcony is put to good use, spreading energy throughout the space. There's also some sharp choreography, particularly the disco-dancing during the Mad Hatter's tea party.

The soundtrack features disco, rap, and electro pop, with atmospheric use of sound effects. One weak element is the songs themselves, which don't always captivate as much as the rest of the show.

Alice is a wonder and a huge challenge to put on in a theatrical setting. Perhaps more so at the Orange Tree due to its diminutive size, but the whole creative team more than rise to the occasion. Isabella Van Braeckel's incredible costume design is full of gorgeous detail, such as the Mock Turtle's turtle-shaped cufflinks and The Cheshire Cat's neon, disco glasses. The Mad Hatter's outfit is akin to a shiny Christmas tree and the Queen of Hearts has an incredible, gravity-defying wig.

The OT 18-25 Young Company is an ensemble for people to begin or further their skillset in the performing arts. It's a fantastic opportunity and this production is a marvellous showcase for their work. Odimba leaves us with the advice to be your authentic self, stay true to your beliefs, but also to be curious, relax and have fun. What a great message for everyone.

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland is at the Orange Tree Theatre until 22 December

Image Credit: Orange Tree Theatre

